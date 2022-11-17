<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Riskified to Present at Upcoming Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference
Business Wire

Riskified to Present at Upcoming Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD), a fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce, announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one investor meetings at the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference. Details for the event are as follows:

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

Who:

   

Eido Gal, Riskified’s CEO & Co-Founder

When:

   

Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Time:

   

3:40pm ET/ 1:40pm MT

Location:

   

The Phoenician, in Scottsdale, Arizona

Webcast:

   

A live and archived webcast of the Fireside Chat will be accessible from the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.riskified.com.

About Riskified

Riskified empowers businesses to realize the full potential of eCommerce by making it safe, accessible, and frictionless. We have built a next-generation eCommerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers. Leveraging machine learning that benefits from a global merchant network, our platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants—our customers—eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. We drive higher sales and reduce fraud and other operating costs for our merchants and strive to provide superior consumer experiences, as compared to our merchants’ performance prior to onboarding us. Learn more at ir.riskified.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Chett Mandel, Head of Investor Relations

ir@riskified.com

Corporate Communications:

Cristina Dinozo, Senior Director of Communications

press@riskified.com

Articoli correlati

Digital TV Europe Reveals 2022 VideoTech Innovation Awards Winners

Business Wire Business Wire -
Winners include Comcast Technology Solutions, Verimatrix, Media Distillery, JW Player and more LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tonight, during a ceremony at the Church...
Continua a leggere

i3 Verticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Introduces 2023 Outlook NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$IIIV--i3 Verticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IIIV) (“i3 Verticals” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results...
Continua a leggere

Denon DJ and Amazon Announce Amazon Music Enabled DJ Hardware

Business Wire Business Wire -
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Denon DJ, the leader in standalone innovative DJ products, today introduced the SC LIVE DJ controller...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Digital TV Europe Reveals 2022 VideoTech Innovation Awards Winners

Business Wire