Riskified to Present at Upcoming Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD), a fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce, announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one investor meetings at the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference. Details for the event are as follows:

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

Who: Eido Gal, Riskified’s CEO & Co-Founder When: Tuesday, November 29, 2022 Time: 3:40pm ET/ 1:40pm MT Location: The Phoenician, in Scottsdale, Arizona Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the Fireside Chat will be accessible from the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.riskified.com.

Riskified empowers businesses to realize the full potential of eCommerce by making it safe, accessible, and frictionless. We have built a next-generation eCommerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers. Leveraging machine learning that benefits from a global merchant network, our platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants—our customers—eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. We drive higher sales and reduce fraud and other operating costs for our merchants and strive to provide superior consumer experiences, as compared to our merchants’ performance prior to onboarding us. Learn more at ir.riskified.com.

