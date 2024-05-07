Riskified to Present at Upcoming Conferences

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD), a leader in eCommerce fraud and risk intelligence, today announced that management will present and host investor meetings at the following upcoming conferences:





Barclays 14th Annual Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum in New York on Thursday, May 16th, at 10:55 AM ET

J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston on Tuesday, May 21st at 1:45 PM ET

A live and archived webcast of each presentation will be accessible from the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.riskified.com.

In addition, management will participate virtually in the following conference:

Needham 19th Annual Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference on Thursday, May 16th

About Riskified

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) empowers businesses to unleash ecommerce growth by taking risk off the table. Many of the world’s biggest brands and publicly traded companies selling online rely on Riskified for guaranteed protection against chargebacks, to fight fraud and policy abuse at scale, and to improve customer retention. Developed and managed by the largest team of ecommerce risk analysts, data scientists and researchers, Riskified’s AI-powered fraud and risk intelligence platform analyzes the individual behind each interaction to provide real-time decisions and robust identity-based insights. Learn more at riskified.com.

