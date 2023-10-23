Riskified Partners with Plaid to Enhance Risk Protection for ACH Bank Payments

Riskified’s integration with Plaid protects financial institutions, online merchants, marketplaces, and trading platforms from fraud and risk of insufficient funds

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Riskified (NYSE: RSKD), a leader in ecommerce fraud and risk intelligence, today announced a partnership and integration with Plaid, the data network powering the digital financial ecosystem. This partnership empowers online merchants, marketplaces, and trading platforms to approve ACH (Automatic Clearing House) payments with unmatched confidence, safeguarding against fraud and the risk of insufficient funds.





While ACH transactions have conventionally been employed for direct deposits and routine debit withdrawals, their utility has extended to various ecommerce transactions including cryptocurrency, marketplaces, and high-value purchases of precious metals, artwork, and gift cards. Notably, ACH volumes witnessed an increase of $1 trillion in 2022, marking the tenth successive year of growth, as highlighted by National Automated Clearinghouse Association (NACHA) statistics.

The integration between the two companies enhances Riskified’s existing ACH protection capability to shift fraud liability and protect against ACH ‘insufficient funds’ returns. Riskified’s platform complements Plaid’s Signal offering, a transaction risk scoring engine that furnishes merchants with new data attributes to better assess the return risk of transactions.

“While ACH transactions play a pivotal role in the payments landscape, ensuring the integrity of these transactions can be challenging,” said Kevin Sprake, Vice President of Global Channel Partnerships at Riskified. “In collaborating with Plaid, Riskified’s existing ACH protection capability is further improved with enriched data and enhanced accuracy, equipping merchants with more confidence to embrace ACH payments. Riskified remains dedicated to pioneering innovative approaches to promote ecommerce growth.”

Riskified’s award-winning machine learning platform protects hundreds of leading ecommerce enterprises from card-not-present fraud and has increased payment acceptance rates for over a decade. The platform has been precisely calibrated to support bank payments, harnessing Riskified’s vast global merchant network that encompasses more than 2.5 billion historical transactions, to accurately discern the key data attributes driving each purchase.

“Innovation around risk and fraud assessment is rapidly expanding the use cases for ACH,” said Tamara Romanek, Head of Partnerships at Plaid. “Using Riskified’s guarantee solution for protection against fraud and insufficient funds allows merchants to confidently approve ACH payments for more use cases, while Plaid Signal provides greater intelligence to assess the risk of a transaction to unlock an instant ACH experience. ”

In uniting Riskified’s offering with Plaid’s dynamic platform, the stage is set to enable more merchants to offer secure, seamless ACH transactions for the expanding digital economy.

Learn more about how Riskified and Plaid are helping ecommerce enterprises unleash growth.

About Riskified

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) empowers businesses to grow ecommerce revenues and profit by mitigating risk. An unrivaled network of merchant brands partner with Riskified for guaranteed protection against chargebacks, to fight fraud and policy abuse at scale, and to improve customer retention. Developed and managed by the largest team of ecommerce risk analysts, data scientists, and researchers, Riskified’s AI-powered fraud and risk intelligence platform analyzes the individual behind each interaction to provide real-time decisions and robust identity-based insights. Learn more at Riskified.com.

Contacts

Aileen McNelis



PR for Riskified



amcnelis@nexttechcomms.com

Cristina Dinozo



Sr. Director of Communications



press@riskified.com

Chett Mandel



Head of Investor Relations



ir@riskified.com