RISE™Robotics Unveils Limited Licenses Available for Groundbreaking Patent: Revolutionary Angular Flat Belt Drive Technology

SOMERVILLE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RISE™Robotics, a leading innovator in mechanical systems, proudly announces the availability of limited licenses for its game-changing patent, EP 3 652 466 B1. This pioneering technology unlocks new possibilities for angular flat belt drive systems, proving that highly loaded belts at angles and around corners can outperform traditional designs without sacrificing service life.









The patent, titled “Normalizing Tension Distribution and Minimizing Sidewall Abrasion Within Angular Belt Drive Systems,” challenges industry norms by introducing innovative methodologies, systems, and components. The key breakthrough lies in the ability to implement aggressive twist geometries with negligible reductions in service life compared to untwisted geometries. This achievement allows for twist ratios as aggressive as 7:1, enabling more compact design envelopes and expanding the applications of angular flat belt drives. See the patent here



https://register.dpma.de/DPMAregister/pat/PatSchrifteneinsicht?docId=EP000003652466B1&page=1&dpi=300&lang=en&full=true.

To date, RISE™Robotics holds dozens of pending, issued or granted patents worldwide. Additional pending U.S. and international patent applications are expected to protect other technology RISE™ has developed.

“RISE™Technology leverages a recent advancement in materials science: the modern steel reinforced polyurethane flat belt. These belts are capable of operating at pulley interface pressures in excess of 1,400 PSI for millions of bending cycles,” said RISE™Robotics Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Blake Sessions.

EP 3 652 466 B1 relates to belt-based power transfer methods and systems enabling highly loaded belts at angles or around corners to perform better.

Key Features of the Patent:

Achieves twist ratios as aggressive as 7:1 with minor penalties in service life

Addresses three dominant failure modes in straight flat belts subjected to fleet angles

Provides methods for employing a flat belt in angular drives with twist ratios of 20:1 or less

Introduces complimentary fleet angles to extend service life dramatically

Employs thermal and pressure-sensitive methods to determine effective complimentary fleet angles

“We are thrilled to offer limited licenses for our groundbreaking patent, opening doors to more robust and efficient angular flat belt drive systems,” said Arron Acosta, CEO of RISE™Robotics. “This technology dispels the notion that highly loaded belts at angles and corners are impractical, showcasing our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in mechanical engineering.”

How to Obtain a Limited License:

Limited licenses for this revolutionary patent are now available. Interested parties are encouraged to contact RISE™Robotics at lauren@riserobotics.com for more information on licensing opportunities and to secure their position in adopting this cutting-edge technology.

About RISE™Robotics:

RISE™Robotics is a trailblazer in mechanical systems, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation. With a focus on creating groundbreaking solutions, RISE™Robotics continues to redefine what is possible in mechanical engineering.

About the Patent:

Title: Normalizing Tension Distribution and Minimizing Sidewall Abrasion Within Angular Belt Drive Systems



Patent Number: EP 3 652 466 B1

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact:



Lauren Damon



lauren@riserobotics.com

RISE™Robotics



1 Union Square



Somerville, MA



(617) 863-2521



https://www.riserobotics.com/