Rise Growth Partners Appoints Terri Kallsen as Managing Partner and Senior Operating Advisor

Thirty-year wealth management industry veteran Kallsen joins Rise to empower its partner RIAs to expedite growth and magnify the impact they have on their clients

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rise Growth Partners (‘Rise’), the industry’s first synergistic financial partner for growth-oriented, middle market registered investment advisors (RIAs), today announced the appointment of Terri Kallsen, CFP®, as managing partner and senior operating advisor. Kallsen joins Joe Duran as one of the highly experienced Rise executives who will directly advise its select group of partner RIAs on business management, client service delivery and growth strategies.









“I’ve always been passionate about supporting advisors in their growth, and my enthusiasm to lead at the entrepreneurial level was kindled when I learned about the mission of Rise Growth Partners,” said Kallsen. “Throughout my career, I’ve had the pleasure of guiding many RIA owners toward achieving growth and scale, demonstrably increasing enterprise value. We’re looking for talented RIAs with a thirst for growth, a values-based culture, leaders who want to partner in a synergistic way, and most importantly, open to change for the betterment of their firm.”

Kallsen joins Rise after departing as chief operating officer at Wealth Enhancement Group, where she led organization-wide plans that enabled the company to serve its financial advisors more efficiently and effectively. Prior to Wealth Enhancement Group, Kallsen was the executive vice president – investor services at Charles Schwab, leading over 7,000 employees and $1.6 trillion in assets, and president, wealth management at USAA.

“As our team embarks on this new venture, we are seeking partners who are not only deeply experienced in helping advisors grow, but also those who align with our values,” said Duran. “Terri epitomizes the type of leader I have always worked most effectively with—a professional who not only possesses comprehensive industry knowledge, but also passionately believes in the transformative potential of independent advice. Terri could have gone anywhere in the industry, and we’re thrilled she has joined us to influence and impact the next generation of RIAs.”

Kallsen earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the College of St. Benedict in Minnesota, and a Master of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. She earned her CFP® certification in 2005, and currently serves on the National CFP® Board of Directors in Washington, D.C. She also volunteers for the Alameda Midway shelter.

“The mission-driven essence of the Rise team aligns with my goal to maximize the potential of fiduciary advisors that want to grow,” added Kallsen. “Joe and Darius are cultivating a culture of candor and trust where we challenge the status quo.”

Rise intends to formally launch in 2024 with several hundreds of millions of dollars in private equity backing. Partnering with a select group of RIAs, Rise will acquire roughly a 30 percent stake, and in exchange, provide growth capital and an experienced partner to provide hands-on operational guidance on how to better run their firms to drive organic and inorganic growth initiatives.

Rise firmly believes that exceptional advisors require more effective capital solutions. For growth-driven, middle-market RIAs ($750 million – $5 billion in assets under management), the journey demands a seasoned partner with the essential experience to expedite growth. This is precisely why Rise was established—to be the pioneer that empowers RIAs to successfully break through barriers and impediments to become a national enterprise.

Led by Duran, serial entrepreneur Darius Mirshahzadeh, and a deep bench of experts and experienced operators, Rise aspires to be the ultimate growth partner for leading RIAs. For more information, please visit risegrowth.com.

About Rise Growth Partners

Rise Growth Partners is a Synergistic Financial Partner that provides growth-oriented RIAs with a comprehensive operational, financial, and growth toolkit. By acquiring a non-controlling minority stake in partner firms, Rise offers a solution for growth-oriented RIAs, whose funding options are limited to strategic acquirors and financial sponsors. Their elite team has over 200 years of combined experience building and exiting platform companies, generating billions of dollars in revenue and effecting realized exits north of $1 billion.

Rise Growth Partners is the partner the founders wish they had when scaling their companies as entrepreneurs and operators.

