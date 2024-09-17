Ripple Fiber Announces the Expansion of Its Fiber Internet Footprint into Michigan

Fiber optic internet provider announces plans for Wayne County and surrounding areas

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ripple Fiber, a fiber optic internet provider based in the Southeast, announces plans to move into the Michigan market after receiving support from local officials to move forward with an expansive build. Ripple Fiber anticipates the start of construction to take place in the coming months and aims to begin launching service for over 60,000 Wayne County residents by 2025, while continuing to actively explore expansion opportunities in the surrounding area. This milestone marks Ripple Fiber’s entrance into the Midwest region.









“When we began the exploration process in early 2024, we quickly identified Wayne County as an optimal entrance point for us to expand into Michigan,” says Greg Wilson, CEO of Ripple Fiber. “Through our partnership with local officials, Ripple Fiber understands the expectations of this new project and is committed to offering exceptional fiber internet service to residents.”

Driving digital transformation across the world, fiber internet is a powerful solution that functions at the speed of light. It transmits data through light pulses and is less susceptible to outside interference, making the fiber optic connections uniquely durable and strong. With Ripple Fiber’s future-focused approach, residents will have access to an infrastructure that will power the area for decades to come. Whether subscribers are using their internet for remote work or video streaming, they can rely on this service for exceptional bandwidth and impressive upload and download speeds.

Once exact addresses are determined, the pre-order period will open for interested residents. With its 10GB-ready network, Ripple Fiber provides thousands of homes with lightning-fast connectivity through the utilization of its fiber optic network and patented software. Its team is dedicated to expanding access and constructing strong infrastructures in communities nationwide. Embracing optimism and recognizing the importance of digital access, Ripple Fiber strives to empower its customers by equipping them with the necessary tools to build a bright future.

Residents in the Wayne County area who would like to learn more about Ripple Fiber’s offerings can visit ripplefiber.com and follow along on social media (@ripple.fiber) for updates.

ABOUT RIPPLE FIBER

Ripple Fiber is the brightest and fastest fiber internet company based in the Southeast, providing thousands of homes with lightning-fast internet connectivity via its powerful fiber optic network and patented software. With community at the forefront of its mission, Ripple Fiber strives to expand digital access for people across the nation. This approach empowers generations to create the futures they want and deserve. Ripple Fiber believes the biggest wave starts as a ripple. Learn more about Ripple Fiber at ripplefiber.com.

Contacts

Emily Adams



Corporate Communications Director



press@ripplefiber.com