Ripple Appoints Warren Jenson to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ripple, the leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions, today announced Warren Jenson is joining its Board of Directors. A seasoned CFO and operations leader, Jenson brings decades of experience in business at today’s most recognizable companies including Amazon, Delta Airlines, NBC, Electronic Arts and Nielsen to Ripple as the company continues to expand its presence in global markets. Jenson has also been appointed as the Chair of the Audit Committee, the coalition of independent experts overseeing the formal auditing process of Ripple’s operations.

“Ripple is in the midst of unprecedented scale, and Warren’s background will be invaluable as Ripple continues to be a responsible global leader in the space,” said Brad Garlinghouse, CEO, Ripple. “Transparency and accountability are core pillars of Ripple’s operations; as an established CFO with operational knowledge across a variety of sectors, Warren’s unique expertise and experience as a transformational leader will be an incredible resource guiding our next steps for broader adoption of Ripple’s offerings from customers around the world.”

Jenson has managed the financial operations as CFO for companies driving innovation as leaders in their respective sectors for more than three decades, having most recently been named Chief Financial Officer of Nielsen. In addition to his position with Ripple, Jenson serves on the Board of Directors for DigitalOcean and Jobcase. He brings his passion for innovation and leadership to the National Advisory Committee for the Marriott School of Business at Brigham Young University and the Board of Leaders for USC’s Marshall School of Business.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been fortunate enough to join iconic companies driving transformative change in their respective fields, which is why I’m excited to join Ripple at a pivotal time when cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies are increasingly becoming integrated into financial services,” said Warren Jenson. “For cryptocurrency to successfully deliver on its potential to revolutionize traditional financial infrastructure, companies in the space must prioritize transparency. I’m excited to bring my experience to the company and share Ripple’s commitment to upholding the highest standards.”

On Ripple’s Board of Directions, Jenson joins esteemed leaders including Former Treasurer of the United States Rosie Rios, Former JPMorgan Chase Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer Sandie O’Connor, and Managing Director of Albright Stonebridge Group Michael Warren.

Ripple is the leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions, transforming how the world moves, manages and tokenizes value. Ripple’s business solutions are faster, more transparent, and more cost effective – solving inefficiencies that have long defined the status quo. And together with partners and the larger developer community, we identify use cases where crypto technology will inspire new business models and create opportunity for more people. With every solution, we’re realizing a more sustainable global economy and planet – increasing access to inclusive and scalable financial systems while leveraging carbon neutral blockchain technology and a green digital asset, XRP. This is how we deliver on our mission to build crypto solutions for a world without economic borders.

