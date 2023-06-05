Rio SEO Launches New Local Experience (LX) Platform, Streamlining Customer Experiences for Global Multi-Location Brands

New offerings bring top tier customer experience and local marketing solutions together as part of Forsta’s Human Experience (HX) Platform

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rio SEO, the leading provider of local marketing solutions for enterprise brands today announced the launch of its Local Experience (LX) Platform, a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated suite of local marketing and customer experience solutions enabling multi-location brands to create meaningful, memorable, and cohesive customer experiences at the local level, with global scale. The advancement of Rio SEO’s integration with Forsta, a leading global provider of market research, customer experience (CX), and employee experience (EX) technology, brings industry-leading CX solutions, available through the award-winning Human Experience (HX) Platform, to even more enterprise brands looking to enhance the full customer journey.

“We live in a world where customer experiences are being shaped by many touchpoints in the digital and physical worlds. By combining the power of LX and CX, our technology can enable organizations to build and execute a strategy that help brands understand and optimize that full customer journey,” said Joel Headley, Vice President of Product Management for Rio SEO. “The Local Experience Platform combines digital customer acquisition tools with holistic visibility into customer feedback with the ability to harness the insight from those conversations to drive action. The result is unparalleled understanding of key drivers for customers, smarter solutions to drive better experience, and better brand perception online and off.”

Forsta and Rio SEO combined capabilities in 2022 to power a seamless customer experience solution, enabling brands to engage consumers throughout the entire customer journey, from discovery to purchase through to brand reputation and advocacy. The new LX Platform brings together the best of Rio SEO’s local marketing solutions with Forsta’s HX Platform to create the industry’s only end-to-end local marketing and customer experience solution for enterprise brands. Rio SEO is also debuting a new brand design as part of advancing its integration with Forsta.

Integrated solutions include:

Forsta Genius ® Text Analytics for Local Reviews : Gather review data from market-leading review sites, such as Google, Yelp, and Facebook, with the added benefit of Genius ® Text Analytics and action management to build actions in response to feedback in reviews.

: Gather review data from market-leading review sites, such as Google, Yelp, and Facebook, with the added benefit of Genius Text Analytics and action management to build actions in response to feedback in reviews. Forsta Digital Feedback for Local Pages : Build feedback natively into local landing pages, locators, and branded mobile apps, allowing for behavioral data capture and digital intercept prompts and surveys. Provide valuable location and user interaction-specific data from desktop and mobile devices that can inform action management at both the brand and store levels.

: Build feedback natively into local landing pages, locators, and branded mobile apps, allowing for behavioral data capture and digital intercept prompts and surveys. Provide valuable location and user interaction-specific data from desktop and mobile devices that can inform action management at both the brand and store levels. Forsta Studio for Local Experience: Visualize LX data, including local landing page performance, impressions, clicks, local search ranking data and more with Studio. Online infographic dashboards enable visual storytelling and allow companies to create a single, holistic view of local marketing and CX programs.

“Customer experience and local experience are stronger together. They combine insights from disparate engagement strategies into one holistic customer voice that drives impactful improvement to experience,” said Giles Whiting, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director at Forsta. “We’re excited to bring the Local Experience Platform to our customers so that they can take advantage of the rich data-driven action that this platform empowers.”

About Rio SEO

Rio SEO is the leader in local marketing for enterprise brands, powering the Local Experience (LX) Platform – a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated suite of turnkey local marketing and customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver impactful hyperlocal experiences at scale, across the entire brand presence. The world’s leading multi-location brands – retailers, restaurants, hospitality, financial services, healthcare, and more – rely on Rio SEO’s proven technology and local marketing expertise to drive visibility and motivated, measurable traffic online and to physical locations. Rio SEO is a PG Forsta company.

About Forsta

Forsta powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), and Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understanding of the experiences of their audiences. Forsta’s technology, combined with its team of expert consultants, helps thousands of organizations across a variety of industries, including financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, and technology. Forsta is recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer. Forsta is a PG Forsta company.

About PG Forsta

PG Forsta provides the technology and expertise to help organizations get a deeper, more complete understanding of the experiences of their audiences. The company powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Patient Experience (PX) and Market Research. It serves a variety of industries, including healthcare, financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, and technology.

