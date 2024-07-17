Rinse and Repeat: T-Mobile Tops 3rd Party Network Report Yet Again

Ookla’s measurement of real-time wireless user data finds the Un-carrier is tops yet again, a near mirror-image result for each report of the past two years

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Un-carrier is getting the dubs, over and over again. Ookla, a global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights, today shared a report ranking T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) as the top network performer nearly across the board in its Speedtest® Connectivity United States 1H 2024 report.









It’s a near identical result — T-Mobile winning most categories — to each network report Ookla has published over the last two years.

“With this report, there should now be no doubt that T-Mobile has reigned as the nation’s network champion for years,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, president of technology at T-Mobile. “As 5G solutions continue to evolve, we will be right there, driving the industry forward as we have done since launching the first nationwide 5G network in 2019.”

“But how can I know these results are objective?” asks the average skeptic. Ookla’s reports leverage tests from millions of real-world users from across the country with billions of data points to identify the best performing carrier in each category.

We’ll let the stats do the talking:

Fastest Network: Download speeds more than 2x faster than Verizon and AT&T.

Download speeds more than 2x faster than Verizon and AT&T. Fastest 5G Network: 5G speeds rivaling some of the fastest traditional home internet providers.

5G speeds rivaling some of the fastest traditional home internet providers. Most Consistent: According to Ookla, the higher the score the more likely customers enjoy acceptable network performance and quality.

According to Ookla, the higher the score the more likely customers enjoy acceptable network performance and quality. Best Mobile Video and 5G Mobile Video Experience: T-Mobile customers streaming their favorite shows on the go have the best experience.

T-Mobile customers streaming their favorite shows on the go have the best experience. Best Gaming Experience: Users on T-Mobile’s network enjoy the best gaming experience when comparing overall network performance ( 4G and 5G), leading to lower latency and enabling faster response times for players to clutch a last second win.

Users on T-Mobile’s network enjoy the best gaming experience when comparing overall network performance ( and 5G), leading to lower latency and enabling faster response times for players to clutch a last second win. Highest Ranking Consumer Sentiment: Speedtest users ranked T-Mobile as the top mobile provider in the U.S.

The Un-carrier also retains its title as the nation’s fastest network, leading in 45 states and the District of Columbia as well as in 73 of the 100 most populous U.S. cities. For comparison, Verizon was the fastest in just six cities and AT&T was fastest in only one.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering America’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers more than 330 million people across two million square miles. More than 300 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G with over 2x more square miles of coverage than similar mid-band 5G offerings from the Un-carrier’s closest competitors.

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com. Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for the U.S., 1H 2024. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

