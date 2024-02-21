RingCX Achieves Industry Leadership Recognition and Market Momentum as Businesses Prioritize AI-first Customer Service

RingCX has been identified as a Leader in The Aragon Research Globe for Intelligent Contact Center for SMB, 2024

BELMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RNG #RingCX—RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of AI-driven cloud business communications, contact center, video and hybrid event solutions, today announced that RingCX™, a native, AI-first contact center with capabilities powered by its RingSense™ AI platform, has been identified as a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe for the Intelligent Contact Center, SMB, amid increasing momentum in customer adoption.





In the Aragon Research report published today, RingCX was named a Leader, identified for strengths including its cloud contact center capabilities, the RingCentral brand, team messaging and collaboration functionality, ease of configuration and deployment, open platform, and integrated UCaaS and CCaaS functionality.

“We are honored that Aragon Research has positioned RingCX as a leading contact center solution,” said Kira Makagon, Chief Innovation Officer of RingCentral. “Every company needs to provide smarter customer experiences, and RingCX fills a big gap in the market for an all-inclusive contact center solution with digital channels, voice, and robust AI capabilities. It is simple to deploy, easy to use and manage, and comes at a disruptive price point. We’re seeing tremendous reception to RingCX, and look forward to building on this early success with more AI-first capabilities for our customers.”

RingCX has more than 100 customers, up from 50 since it became generally available in November 2023. Organizations of all sizes are choosing RingCX to power their contact center requirements, including those with 1,000+ agents, such as a Fortune 500 waste disposal company and a Fortune 1000 insurance company, which selected RingCX for its rich omnichannel capabilities, ease of use, and simple deployment.

RingCX’s modern and intuitive user interface along with native AI capabilities helps equip agents with AI-generated call summaries and transcripts, enhancing efficiency and enabling more effective customer interactions. New customers, including SmartSign, a top online sign retailer, have praised RingCX’s AI and analytics capabilities.

“Our decision to upgrade to RingCX was driven by the desire to leverage the cutting-edge technologies of voice, digital and AI,” said Tahyna Colon, Director of Sales and Customer Relations, SmartSign. “These features have enabled our team to gain a deeper understanding of our customers’ needs and preferences, and to ensure that we deliver on our promises with greater accountability and accuracy. We are thrilled with the potential that these advanced tools offer, and we look forward to continued success with their support. RingCX also offers our management team the tools they have been seeking for exceptional analytics, while also providing our agents with remarkable flexibility in terms of connectivity.”

RingCX is establishing a strong foothold with customers in the insurance industry, with notable wins such as Investors Heritage, and one of the nation’s leading auto and life insurers. It is also building momentum with shipping and logistics sector customers, such as Worldwide Express, the second largest privately held freight brokerage in the U.S.

“RingCX enabled a seamless transition from our legacy system and will deliver significant cost-savings as we transform our service operations,” said Richard Chavous, Manager of Enterprise Cloud Engineering, Worldwide Express. “The user interface is much more modern and intuitive, which helped our agents ramp up quickly. The transition has enabled simplified workflows, allowing agents to seamlessly manage channels and conversations.”

RingCX includes voice, video, over 20 digital channels, AI summaries, and unlimited domestic inbound and outbound minutes. Attractively priced at $65 per agent per month1, RingCX provides major cost savings and pricing predictability. RingCX has broadened its reach with international customers, with general availability in the U.S., U.K., France, and Germany. New customer wins include a century-old major player in automobile and industrial vehicle distribution in France and a leading French insurance group, covering more than 2 million beneficiaries worldwide.

To learn more about RingCX, please visit https://www.ringcentral.com/ringcx.html.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a leading provider of AI-driven cloud business communications, contact center, video and hybrid event solutions. RingCentral empowers businesses with conversation intelligence, and unlocks rich customer and employee interactions to provide insights and improved business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of millions of customers and thousands of partners worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

©2024 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, RingSense, RingCX, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

Disclaimer:

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them “AS IS” without warranty of any kind.

1 Based on annual prepay pricing.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Will Wong, RingCentral



650-450-4826



ir@ringcentral.com

Media Contact:

Mariana Leventis, RingCentral



650-562-6545



mariana.leventis@ringcentral.com