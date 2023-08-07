RingCentral Unveils RingCX – A Native, Intelligent Contact Center Solution

Easy to use, manage and deploy, RingCX combines omnichannel contact center with Conversation Intelligence capabilities

Integrates with RingCentral MVP for a complete employee and customer experience

BELMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of AI-powered global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced the launch of RingCX™, a native, intelligent contact center. RingCX is an easy to deploy and use solution that combines RingCentral’s flagship unified communications (including message, video, phone, SMS, and fax) with contact center, plus generative AI capabilities. The result is a next generation, AI-first solution that delivers a complete native omnichannel experience and transforms customer journeys across various touchpoints.









“We have seen great success selling RingCentral MVP® with RingCentral Contact Center™ powered by NICE. Our joint solution is well-differentiated as it integrates our respective Gartner Magic Quadrant leading products into a unified offering from a single provider,” said Vlad Shmunis, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of RingCentral. “We continue to invest in the NICE partnership and see significant continued potential. However, in listening to our customers, we’ve recognized an additional need for a native intelligent contact center solution that would be better suited towards addressing simpler use cases. Importantly, in conjunction with MVP, it will allow contact center agents and employees beyond the contact center to act as one unified organization focused on addressing customer needs, leading to improved customer satisfaction and greater efficiency in handling calls.”

RingCX will have more than 1,000 features at launch and streamlines everything into one intelligent communications hub. Key RingCX features include:

Native omnichannel : Delivers seamless customer experiences across inbound and outbound voice, 20+ digital channels, including email, SMS, live chat, and messaging applications, and seamlessly transitions to video for high touch customer service scenarios. Interactions are distributed via intelligent skills-based routing. RingCX also supports predictive, progressive, and preview modes for outbound calling. Enables administrators and supervisors with unified business intelligence analytics and real-time dashboards and historical reports, including 200+ pre-built reports. RingCX currently provides integrations with Salesforce and Zendesk, with additional integrations, including Hubspot, Microsoft Dynamics, and ServiceNow, coming soon. Built on RingCentral’s open platform with a rich set of APIs, these integrations facilitate workflows between business systems and eliminate data silos, thus driving better business outcomes.

:

AI-powered transcripts, summaries, and conversational insights : Includes Intelligent Virtual Agents powered by Google Dialogflow for voice and digital channels, enabling more cost efficiency, while giving end-users the ability to have their questions answered quickly and accurately. Provides native real-time AI-generated transcription and post-call summaries freeing agents from having to take notes or capture action items so they can focus more on customer conversations. Transcripts and action items can be seamlessly stored in CRM systems, facilitating post-call customer management, documentation, compliance, and analysis.

:

AI-first workforce engagement management : Real-time, AI-driven agent assistance via partner integration helps agents navigate customer interactions. Guides agents on what to say to improve customer support experiences and reduces agent training and attrition. Native Generative AI-based Automated Quality Management and Conversation Analytics via RingSense™ AI, coming later this year, will provide automated interaction scoring, coaching and guidance for agents with the ability for supervisors to customize agent evaluation criteria.

:

RingCX is a modern cloud native solution leveraging state of the art architecture. It follows the same design principles that made RingCentral MVP into an industry-leading solution used by millions of users, and is known for its reliability, scalability, and adaptability.

“RingCentral recognizes the need to dramatically simplify contact center management and operation by striving to merge unified communications, contact center, digital channels, and AI,” said Jim Lundy, CEO, Aragon Research. “We’re at the beginning of this evolution, and it’s great to see RingCentral recognizing this need. Their RingCX solution is a bold step forward in empowering employees across the organization while removing the complexities of delivering great customer service experiences.”

Availability

RingCX is currently available in beta today, with general availability slated for later this year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a leading global provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions that seamlessly combine phone, messaging, video meetings, and contact center. RingCentral supports customers with AI-powered conversation intelligence that unlocks insights from their interaction data to accelerate business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of millions of customers and thousands of partners worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

