RingCentral to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BELMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at the following investor conferences:

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference



Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022



Time: 7:55 a.m. Pacific Time (10:55 a.m. Eastern Time)

6th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit



Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022



Time: 8:40 a.m. Pacific Time (11:40 a.m. Eastern Time)

UBS Global TMT Conference



Date: Monday, December 5, 2022



Time: 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time)

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference



Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2022



Time: 6:10 a.m. Pacific Time (9:10 a.m. Eastern Time)

Barclays Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference



Date: Thursday, December 8, 2022



Time: 10:25 a.m. Pacific Time (1:25 p.m. Eastern Time)

The live webcasts will be accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.ringcentral.com.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™ (MVP®) global platform. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems, RingCentral® empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, device, and device location. RingCentral offers three essential products in its portfolio, including RingCentral MVP™, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video®, the company’s video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™; and RingCentral Contact Center™ solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and allows customers to customize business workflows easily. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices worldwide.

