RingCentral to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

BELMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at the following investor conference:

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

Time: 10:45 a.m. Pacific Time (1:45 p.m. Eastern Time)

The webcast will be accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.ringcentral.com.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™  (MVP®) global platform. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems, RingCentral® empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, device, and device location. RingCentral offers three essential products in its portfolio, including RingCentral MVP™, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video®, the company’s video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™; and RingCentral Contact Center™ solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and allows customers to customize business workflows easily. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices worldwide.

© 2022 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone, MVP, RingCentral MVP, RingCentral Video, RingCentral Contact Center, Smart Video Meetings, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Will Wong, RingCentral

650-450-4826

ir@ringcentral.com

Media Contact:
Brett Smith, RingCentral

980-580-2430

brett.smith@ringcentral.com

