RingCentral to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$rng--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a global leader in AI-powered trusted business communications for companies of all sizes, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at the following investor conference:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Time: 3:20 p.m. PT (6:20 p.m. ET)

A live webcast will be accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.ringcentral.com.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a leading provider of AI-powered cloud business communications, contact center, video and hybrid event solutions. RingCentral empowers businesses with conversation intelligence, and unlocks rich customer and employee interactions to provide insights and improved business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of millions of customers and thousands of partners worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

©2025 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Will Wong, RingCentral

650-450-4826

ir@ringcentral.com

Media Contact:

Mariana Leventis, RingCentral

650-562-6545

Mariana.Leventis@ringcentral.com