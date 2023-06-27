RingCentral Becomes the First Global Cloud Provider to Offer Compliant Enterprise-grade Cloud Telephony in India

First unified communications provider to both receive a license and obtain key regulatory verifications to operate in India by Department of Telecommunications (DOT)

BELMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#UCaaS—RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of AI-powered global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced it is the first global cloud provider to offer fully compliant cloud phone services in India. RingCentral passed key regulatory verifications by the Department of Telecommunications (DOT) India and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), enabling multinational organizations with a presence in India to access cloud phone capabilities for streamlined communication with customers, partners, and employees.





“India is a key strategic market for us, and adding this country as our 46th country for global availability of RingCentral MVP is an important milestone,” said Mo Katibeh, President and COO of RingCentral. “RingCentral is the first cloud UC vendor to have the license and authorization from the Department of Telecommunications India to operate in India. We’re grateful to the DOT and to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India for their support of this launch.”

Unlocking access to a major economic hub

Gartner estimates IT communications services spending in India to reach $24.7B in 2023. As more global corporations turn to India to grow satellite offices and develop technology hubs, they need fully compliant, enterprise-grade solutions to ensure business continuity and seamless communications. While non-compliant global cloud telephony solutions are technically available in India, organizations using these services run the risk of audits, which can shut services down with little-to-no notice.

“India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world, with an impressive 5.5% average gross domestic product growth over the last 10 years,” said Krishna Baidya, Senior Director ICT Practice – Asia-Pacific at Frost & Sullivan. “Being the first U.S. based cloud telephony provider in the country and a growing corporate acceptance for hybrid work, RingCentral has a huge opportunity as it brings its leading cloud solutions to this growing market.”

Building out a world-class telecommunications network in India

After receiving its Unified License from the Department of Telecommunications (DOT) 18 months ago, RingCentral actively worked on completing the buildout of its domestic infrastructure in India. During this phase, RingCentral passed rigorous government inspections, and cleared stringent security standards to deliver its world-class telephony services to India – a first among all U.S. cloud telephony providers.

“We are very thankful to the DOT and TRAI for their fair application of stringent telecommunications rules and regulations enabling RingCentral to deploy our robust solutions for communications and collaboration needs of businesses in India,” said Rajeev Singh Rathore, Vice President, Cloud Operations at RingCentral India. “As a pioneer in delivering enterprise-grade cloud communications solutions for over two decades, RingCentral can drive modern cloud communications for businesses of all sizes, across every industry and employee type for India.”

RingCentral is currently available in over 45 countries and supports 18 languages, providing the flexibility and global reach that multinational enterprises need. This new offering will facilitate the deployment of cloud solutions for global organizations with a presence in India.

