RingCentral Appoints Prat Bhatt to Board of Directors

BELMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of AI-driven cloud business communications, contact center, video and hybrid event solutions, today announced that Prat Bhatt has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2024. Bhatt has been named a member of the Board’s audit committee.









Bhatt is an accomplished technology industry veteran and financial expert, having previously served as Chief Accounting Officer of Cisco Systems. In his more than 20 years at Cisco, Bhatt was instrumental in scaling operational and financial initiatives in the face of rapid technological change while facilitating successful business outcomes and driving long-term value for shareholders. A certified public accountant, Bhatt began his career as an auditor at Ernst & Young before joining Kaiser Permanente as Director of Financial Operations. Bhatt currently serves on the board of Seagate Technology, a leading innovator of mass-capacity data storage solutions, where he is chair of the Audit and Finance Committee. He also serves on the Governing Board of the Center for Audit Quality, a nonpartisan public policy organization focused on building and maintaining trust in the capital markets.

“Prat brings executive management experience from a Fortune 100 technology company, and will bring to our board significant financial and operational insights built from his over 25 years in the communications technology industry,” said Vlad Shmunis, Founder, Chairman and CEO of RingCentral. “As we bring new and disruptive technologies to market while executing our disciplined strategic plan to drive long-term growth, Prat’s track record of financial and operational growth is a strong complement to our Board.”

“RingCentral is core to organizations around the world who rely on trusted and innovative communications platforms to keep their businesses running,” said Bhatt. “I am proud to join the Board and look forward to working closely with Vlad and my fellow directors at this exciting time for the company.”

Additionally, Allan Thygesen, who has served on the Board for nine years, will be transitioning off in the second quarter of 2024 to focus on his other commitments.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a leading provider of AI-driven cloud business communications, contact center, video and hybrid event solutions. RingCentral empowers businesses with conversation intelligence, and unlocks rich customer and employee interactions to provide insights and improved business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of millions of customers and thousands of partners worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

