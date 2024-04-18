RingCentral Announces Date of First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

BELMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RNG #earnings—RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of AI-driven cloud business communications, contact center, video, and hybrid event solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 after market close on May 7, 2024. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results.





The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-274-3686 from the United States or 1-412-317-5645 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on May 14, 2024, a telephone replay will also be available by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the United States or 1-412-317-6671 internationally with recording access code 10023429. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can also be accessed from the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.ringcentral.com.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a leading provider of AI-driven cloud business communications, contact center, video and hybrid event solutions. RingCentral empowers businesses with conversation intelligence, and unlocks rich customer and employee interactions to provide insights and improved business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of millions of customers and thousands of partners worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

©2024 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Will Wong, RingCentral



650-450-4826



ir@ringcentral.com

Media Contact:

Mariana Leventis, RingCentral



650-562-6545



Mariana.Leventis@ringcentral.com