RingCentral Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call



BELMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RNG #UCaaSRingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of AI-powered global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-349-0093 from the United States or 1-412-317-5201 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on May 16, 2023, a telephone replay will also be available by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the United States or 1-412-317-6671 internationally with recording access code 10177296. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can also be accessed from the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.ringcentral.com.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a leading global provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions that seamlessly combine phone, messaging, video meetings, and contact center. RingCentral empowers businesses with AI-powered conversation intelligence, and unlocks rich customer and employee interactions to gain insights and accelerate business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of millions of customers and thousands of partners worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

©2023 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, RingCentral MVP, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Will Wong, RingCentral

650-450-4826

ir@ringcentral.com

Media Contact:
Mariana Leventis, RingCentral

650-562-6545

Mariana.Leventis@ringcentral.com

