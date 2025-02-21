RingCentral Announces Appointment of Kira Makagon as President and Chief Operating Officer

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$rng--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a global leader in AI-powered trusted business communications, today announced that it has appointed Kira Makagon, current Chief Innovation Officer and CMO, as President and Chief Operating Officer, effective today. Makagon will be responsible for the Company’s product and technology organization, direct and channel sales, customer success, marketing, and operations organizations.

Vlad Shmunis, RingCentral’s Founder, Chairman, and CEO, said, “Kira’s visionary leadership at RingCentral spans over a decade, spearheading our product innovation and establishing our brand as an industry leader. Kira’s proven track record of building high-performing teams and her deep understanding of our customers' evolving needs make her the ideal leader to accelerate our next phase of growth and product innovation. Her expanded role will be pivotal in strengthening our market leadership and creating lasting value for our customers, while scaling our organization and profitable growth.”

“I’m honored to take on this new role as President and COO of RingCentral,” said Makagon. “We are at the forefront of an exciting transformation in business communications. Voice is a key untapped source of data in the enterprise, and with billions of call minutes on our network, RingCentral is uniquely positioned to unlock the power of voice with AI to drive personalized and effective communication experiences for customers, employees, and support agents. With our exceptional tenured team and cutting-edge technology, we are poised to shape the AI-driven future of work for our customers so they can drive better business outcomes.”

About Kira Makagon

Over a decade with RingCentral, Makagon has been an integral part of RingCentral’s success, playing a pivotal role in the company’s growth from pre-IPO to surpassing $2.4 billion in annual recurring revenue. As Chief Innovation Officer and CMO, she has been at the forefront of RingCentral’s product development, AI innovation, and global marketing strategy. Under her leadership, RingCentral has become a market leader in AI-powered communications and collaboration solutions, expanding its product portfolio and global reach.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a global leader in AI-powered trusted business communications, contact center, conversational intelligence, video and hybrid event solutions. RingCentral empowers businesses with conversation intelligence and unlocks rich customer and employee interactions to provide insights and improved business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of hundreds of thousands of customers and millions of users worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including but not limited to, statements regarding our future financial results, our expectations around our product innovation and growth, and changes to the Company’s leadership structure and the timing and benefits thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Refer to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts’ expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current financial quarter.

