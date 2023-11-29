Ring Container Technologies Awarded EcoVadis’ Platinum Sustainability Rating

The latest rating puts Ring among the top 1% of all companies assessed

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ring Container Technologies, a leader in the plastic container manufacturing industry, today announced that the company received a platinum medal sustainability rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains. Ring Container Technologies has demonstrated exceptional sustainability performance, placing it in the top 1% of companies evaluated by EcoVadis.

The objective of the EcoVadis methodology is to measure the quality of a company’s sustainability management system through its policies, actions, and results. The assessment focuses on 21 sustainability criteria that are grouped into four themes: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.





Ring’s sustainability initiatives have expanded substantially over the last three years, as demonstrated by its EcoVadis medals. From 2021 to 2022, the company’s score increased by 20 points, from silver to gold status. In fact, last year Ring was just one point shy of achieving a platinum rating. As an industry leader in sustainability practices, Ring is dedicated to reducing its environmental footprint, promoting social responsibility, and creating a sustainable future. As noted in the company’s second annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, 100% of its product portfolio meets the Federal Trade Commission Green Guidelines for recycling.

“Ring’s commitment to responsible practices extends beyond an environmental footprint and encompasses our employees, clients, and supply chain partners,” said Brian Smith, Ring Container President and Chief Executive Officer. “To maintain this platinum rating, we will remain dedicated to driving innovation by design and promoting transparency through collaboration that addresses sustainability challenges.”

In addition to a first-rate EcoVadis performance, Ring is involved in a number of environmental stewardship initiatives. In 2022, the company pledged zero plastic resin loss through Operation Clean Sweep, a commitment to prevent plastic loss into the environment from its operations. Earlier this year, Ring’s BarrierGuard® OxygenSmart™ won a 2023 U.S. Plastics Pact Sustainable Packaging Innovation Award for recyclability. That same technology has been designated by How2Recycle® as Widely Recyclable with broad acceptance in curbside programs and has been formally recognized by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), a first for materials of this type.

To date, the EcoVadis database counts more than 100,000 rated companies in 175 countries and 200 industries. Approximately 750 multinational enterprises, representing over 47,000 procurement and sustainability professionals, have selected EcoVadis to assess and monitor their global supplier base or selected business partners.

