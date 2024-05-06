Rimsys Launches Community-Driven Regulatory Intelligence

Now in beta, Rimsys Intel will leverage the strong expertise of RAPS RAC holders as part of an innovative, community-driven approach to regulatory intelligence.





BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rimsys, a leading regulatory information management software for the medtech industry, announced today the beta launch of its community-driven, centralized hub for global regulatory intelligence data, Rimsys Intel. Rimsys Intel builds upon Rimsys’ mission of increasing the availability of life-changing medical technologies by giving users free access to regulatory intelligence, including regulatory affiliations, legislation, UDI requirements, risk class information for medical devices and IVDs, in addition to market access requirements for each regulated country.

“As part of our core company value to empower each other, Rimsys believes that regulatory intelligence should be easily accessible and free. I’m thrilled to provide a solution that enables medtech teams to make more informed decisions about market access for their products and execute faster,” said James Gianoutsos, Founder & CEO of Rimsys.

To help keep Rimsys Intel up to date amid evolving global regulations, Rimsys is engaging RAPS Regulatory Affairs Certificate (RAC) holders. RAPS, the largest organization of regulatory affairs professionals in the life sciences industry, offers this credential to regulatory affairs professionals who demonstrate proficiency in the scope and application of medical device and pharmaceutical regulations. RAC holders who sign up for and review Rimsys Intel data will have the opportunity to earn recertification credits that count toward maintaining their RAC status.

“As Rimsys participates in RAPS Euro Convergence this week, I’m proud to be among its community of inspiring, helpful, and knowledgeable innovators,” said James. “Our collaboration with RAC holders is a very exciting and mutually beneficial one. Not only is the medtech community able to leverage regulatory intelligence verified by highly regarded RAC holders, but we’re also giving RAC holders a free way to earn recertification credits and further their professional development.”

From solopreneurs to enterprise-level medtech companies, Rimsys Intel is equalizing access to global regulatory intelligence data by making it free for the community. Rimsys Intel is currently open to a limited number of beta users. Those interested in signing up for Rimsys Intel can join the beta waitlist here. Rimsys Intel will become generally available later this year.

