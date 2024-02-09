Rimini Street to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on February 28, 2024

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce and AWS partner, today announced it will report earnings after market close on February 28, 2024. The company will host a conference call and webcast on that date to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results and offer commentary on 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern / 2:00 p.m. Pacific time.









A live webcast of the event will be available on Rimini Street’s Investor Relations site via the Rimini Street IR events link and directly via the webcast link. Dial-in participants can access the conference by dialing 1-800-836-8184.

A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the event.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software and a Salesforce and AWS partner. The Company has operations globally and offers a comprehensive family of unified solutions to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize enterprise application, database, and technology software, and enables clients to achieve better business outcomes, significantly reduce costs and reallocate resources for innovation. To date, over 5,300 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector, and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted enterprise software solutions provider. To learn more, please visit riministreet.com, and connect with Rimini Street on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

