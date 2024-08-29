Rimini Street Honored as Best Workplaces™ for Millennials 2024 India and a Great Place to Work® Australia

Company continues to be recognized as employer of choice across the globe where employees say “they want to work here for a long time”

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and an AWS partner, proudly announces that Rimini Street India has been awarded as one of the Best Workplaces™ for Millennials, and Rimini Street Australia has been honored as a Great Place to Work® 2024.









Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. Best Workplaces™ awards are granted upon review of the detailed Culture Brief™ benchmarked against industry and regional peers.

“Rimini Street continues to gain recognition for its culture of extraordinary across the globe, cementing us as an employer of choice where employees can bring their whole selves to work each day,” said Brian Almas, senior vice president of human resources at Rimini Street. “We are grateful for the opportunity to work side-by-side with such incredible talent, each who exemplify a heart of service and meet the highest standard of excellence.”

Rimini Street India Promotes an Exciting Culture of Inclusion and Talent Development

Recently, Rimini Street India placed top 20th in nation as India’s Great Mid-Size Workplaces 2024, as well as Top 50 India’s Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM 2023 category and Great Place to Work© Certification for the region. To add to the growing list of awards, Rimini Street India is now recognized as top 50 organizations among India’s Best Workplaces™ for Millennials 2024.

According to Best Workplaces™ for Millennials, this generation represents those born between 1981 and 1997 who now form the largest cohort of the workforce at 67%. They prioritize special and unique benefits, career growth opportunities and fair pay. The finalists of this award are standouts on their people practices by proactively acting on the feedback of its employees to create a High Trust Culture.

“Rimini Street India takes great pride in creating a nurturing, supportive environment where employees are appreciated for their unique talents and contributions, and where their professional growth is encouraged,” said Megh Risaldar, vice president and head of human resources for Rimini Street India. “We are humbled and grateful for this direct recognition by our millennial workforce, and are doubly energized to continue supporting, engaging, nurturing and celebrating our incredibly talented people.”

“Congratulations to Rimini Street! Your commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the dynamic generation sets a benchmark for others to follow,” said Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place to Work India. “We celebrate your success in fostering environments where millennials can truly excel.”

Rimini Street Australia Employees Say “They Want to Work Here for a Long Time”

In the independent survey conducted by a third-party as part of the Great Place to Work® certification, Rimini Street’s Australia-based colleagues said:

When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome

This is a physically safe place to work

People here are treated fairly regardless of their age or their sexual orientation

I want to work here a long time

“Great Place to Work® Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work®. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Rimini Street stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

“Rimini Street colleagues are driven by purpose, to ‘deliver extraordinary technology solutions, powered by extraordinary people. Fueled by such an important mission, we work closely together to support one another and the clients we serve across the globe,’” said Andrew Manners, global vice president and general manager of Rimini Street ANZ. “Thank you, Great Place to Work®, for spotlighting our culture of extraordinary, and most importantly, thank you to our extraordinary people. You make Rimini Street shine.”

We are Hiring!

Grow your career at a company that puts its people first and invests in the community. Visit Rimini Street’s career page at: https://www.riministreet.com/company/careers/

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software and an AWS partner. The Company has operations globally and offers a comprehensive family of unified solutions to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize enterprise application, database, and technology software, and enables clients to achieve better business outcomes, significantly reduce costs and reallocate resources for innovation. To date, over 5,600 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector, and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted enterprise software solutions provider. To learn more, please visit riministreet.com, and connect with Rimini Street on X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “currently,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seem,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, adverse developments in and costs associated with defending pending litigation or any new litigation, including the disposition of pending motions to appeal and any new claims; additional expenses to be incurred in order to comply with injunctions against certain of our business practices and the impact on future period revenue and costs; changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including the impact of any recessionary economic trends and changes in foreign exchange rates, as well as general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which we operate and the industries in which our clients operate; the evolution of the enterprise software management and support landscape and our ability to attract and retain clients and further penetrate our client base; significant competition in the software support services industry; customer adoption of our expanded portfolio of products and services and products and services we expect to introduce; our ability to grow our revenue, manage our cost of revenue and accurately forecast revenue; the expected impact of recent and anticipated future reductions in our workforce and associated reorganization costs; estimates of our total addressable market and expectations of client savings relative to use of other providers; variability of timing in our sales cycle; risks relating to retention rates, including our ability to accurately predict retention rates; the loss of one or more members of our management team; our ability to attract and retain additional qualified personnel, including sales personnel, and retain key personnel; our business plan, our ability to grow in the future and our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; our plans to wind down the offering of services for Oracle PeopleSoft products; our need and ability to raise equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth initiatives; risks associated with global operations; our ability to prevent unauthorized access to our information technology systems and other cybersecurity threats, protect the confidential information of our employees and clients and comply with privacy regulations; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand and intellectual property; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in tax laws or unfavorable outcomes of tax positions we take, or a failure by us to establish adequate tax reserves; the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters; our credit facility’s ongoing debt service obligations and financial and operational covenants on our business and related interest rate risk, including uncertainty from the transition to SOFR or other interest rate benchmarks; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; the amount and timing of repurchases, if any, under our stock repurchase program and our ability to enhance stockholder value through such program; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street’s equity securities; catastrophic events that disrupt our business or that of our clients; and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rimini Street’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on July 31, 2024, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street’s future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street’s assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

Contacts

Janet Ravin



VP, Global Communications



Rimini Street, Inc.



+1 702 285-3532



pr@riministreet.com