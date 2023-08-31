Rimini Street Announces Rimini Support™ for SAP Industry Solutions, Maximizing Value and Extending the Lifespan of Critical Systems

Company already providing mission-critical support services to clients across 15 different SAP Industry Solutions

SAP Licensees Face Uncertainty and Additional Cost When Migrating Industry Capabilities to S/4HANA

Licensees running SAP Industry Solutions with ECC may be required to replace or re-implement industry-specific modules and capabilities, as many equivalent industry capabilities are not the same, or will not be available on S/4HANA. In some cases, SAP offers a completely different solution that may be based on SAP products or partner-provided products.

“Many companies have invested heavily in customizing SAP Industry Solutions to their specific business requirements, and now rely on them to run mission-critical core business processes. But they also do not want to take on the cost and the risk of replacing and re-implementing them just to stay fully supported, if equivalent functionality is even available,” said Luiz Mariotto, group vice president and principal product manager of SAP at Rimini Street.

“There is uncertainty among SAP clients running Industry Solutions,” continued Mariotto. “SAP has not publicly committed to providing the same Industry Solution capabilities in S/4HANA. Rimini Street will support SAP Industry Solutions for at least 15 additional years and provide support for customizations, allowing you to avoid forced upgrades while giving you plenty of time and flexibility to plan a long-term ERP strategy aligned with your business needs.”

Rimini Street Provides Proven Global Expertise and Industry Focus

Rimini Street is trusted by leading organizations to provide support services for their mission-critical enterprise software across many industries. The expanded offering enables organizations running SAP Industry Solutions to maximize their investments by providing long-term and improved support for up to an additional 15 years, significant savings, reliability, flexibility and predictable costs with its Rimini Support™ services.

Rimini Support for SAP Industry Solutions can be delivered for clients running SAP industry-specific business function sets and add-ons as part of their SAP Business Suite, ECC and S/4HANA systems.

Rimini Support for SAP Industry Solutions includes:

SAP IS-Retail

SAP IS-Oil

SAP IS-Utilities

SAP IS-Mills

SAP IS-Mining

SAP IS-Aerospace & Defense

SAP IS-Automotive

SAP IS-Apparel & Footwear SAP IS-Public Sector

SAP IS-Higher Education

SAP IS-Healthcare

SAP IS-Telco

SAP IS-Media

SAP IS-Insurance

SAP IS-Banking

Rimini Support for SAP Industry Solutions Delivers Extraordinary Results for Clients

Rimini Street already provides support to many clients around the globe using SAP Industry Solutions, including Proton, a leading national automobile manufacturer in Malaysia that ranks second in overall auto sales in the country. Rimini Street supports Proton’s SAP ERP covering IS-Automotive, Production Planning, Sales & Distribution, Material Management, Advanced Planning Optimization, Plant Maintenance, Financials, HR and Payroll.

By switching to Rimini Street, Proton immediately reduced annual maintenance fees by 50%, helping to fund the expansion of its plant in Tanjung Malim, Perak to accommodate greater production volumes.

“One of the reasons we went with Rimini Street’s solution is so that we don’t feel pressured to have to upgrade to SAP S/4HANA in 2027 if the organization is not ready to make the investment; and we will still have the necessary support required,” said Marhalisa Matari, senior manager of IT Application Management, Group Information Technology for Proton.

Proton has already achieved improved outcomes with Rimini Support for SAP Industry Solutions, including:

50% reduction in annual maintenance fees: Savings from switching to independent, third-party support helped fund a plant expansion and aided Proton in reducing its overall operating expenses.

Savings from switching to independent, third-party support helped fund a plant expansion and aided Proton in reducing its overall operating expenses. Secured maintenance support for existing SAP ERP: Proton can now confidently rely on its current SAP applications for years to come.

Proton can now confidently rely on its current SAP applications for years to come. Personalized support services: Fast and efficient issue resolution led by a Primary Support Engineer; support for customizations and strategic advisory services are included.

Fast and efficient issue resolution led by a Primary Support Engineer; support for customizations and strategic advisory services are included. Flexibility to decide if and when to migrate to S/4HANA: Proton can build a long-term ERP strategy on its own timetable while running a stable SAP environment.

Added Matari, “Rimini Street makes customers feel important. The team is very reassuring when problems arise, and they regularly check on our team, which is important to me. Also, the turnaround time from when my team logs a ticket to when we receive the response from Rimini Street is fantastic. My team members do not even have time to go and make a cup of coffee, that is how fast Rimini Street gets back to its customers.”

Explore the full Rimini Street portfolio of ultra-responsive, trusted and proven support, managed services, security, integration, observability, professional services and Rimini ONE™ end-to-end outsourcing solutions for SAP, Oracle and Salesforce applications to drive competitive advantage, profitability and growth.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

