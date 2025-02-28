Rimini Street Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Annual 2024 Financial and Operating Results

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights Include:

Revenue of $114.2 million, up 1.9% year over year

Gross margin of 63.7% compared to 61.0% in the prior year

Billings of $172.1 million, up 7.1% year over year

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support and innovation solutions, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software, today announced results for the 2024 fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Select Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue was $114.2 million for the 2024 fourth quarter, an increase of 1.9% compared to $112.1 million for the same period last year.

U.S. revenue was $53.1 million for the 2024 fourth quarter, a decrease of 6.5% compared to $56.8 million for the same period last year.

International revenue was $61.1 million for the 2024 fourth quarter, an increase of 10.5% compared to $55.3 million for the same period last year.

Subscription revenue was $109.1 million, which accounted for 95.5% of total revenue for the 2024 fourth quarter, compared to subscription revenue of $108.1 million, which accounted for 96.4% of total revenue for the same period last year.

Annualized Recurring Revenue was $414.8 million for the 2024 fourth quarter, a decrease of 4.1% compared to $432.3 million for the same period last year.

Active Clients as of December 31, 2024 were 3,081, an increase of 1.4% compared to 3,038 Active Clients as of December 31, 2023.

Revenue Retention Rate was 88% and 90% for the trailing 12 months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Gross margin was 63.7% for the 2024 fourth quarter compared to 61.0% for the same period last year.

Operating income was $14.9 million for the 2024 fourth quarter compared to an operating income of $11.5 million for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP Operating Income was $19.1 million for the 2024 fourth quarter compared to $19.3 million for the same period last year.

Net income was $6.7 million for the 2024 fourth quarter compared to $9.4 million for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP Net Income was $10.8 million for the 2024 fourth quarter compared to $17.1 million for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2024 fourth quarter was $20.0 million compared to $21.3 million for the same period last year.

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders was a net earnings per share of $0.07 and $0.07, respectively, for the 2024 fourth quarter compared to a basic and diluted net earnings per share of $0.10 and $0.10, respectively, for the same period last year.

Cash and short-term investments of $88.8 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $125.3 million at December 31, 2023.

Reorganization Costs of $1.1 million were incurred during the fourth quarter of 2024 as the Company continued a process to optimize its cost structure.

Select Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Revenue was $428.8 million for 2024, a decrease of 0.6% compared to $431.5 million for 2023.

Gross margin was 60.9% for 2024 compared to 62.3% for 2023.

Operating loss was $32.1 million for 2024 compared to operating income of $43.8 million for 2023.

Non-GAAP Operating Income was $47.7 million for 2024 compared to $66.1 million for 2023.

Net loss was $36.3 million for 2024 compared to net income of $26.1 million for 2023.

Non-GAAP Net Income was $43.6 million for 2024 compared to $48.4 million for 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $53.1 million for 2024 compared to $71.9 million for 2023.

Basic and diluted net earnings per share attributable to common stockholders was a net loss per share of $0.40 and $0.40, respectively, for 2024 compared to a basic and diluted net earnings per share of $0.29 and $0.29, respectively for 2023.

Select Fourth Quarter 2024 Operating Results

Business Outlook

The Company is continuing to suspend guidance until there is more clarity around impacts from current litigation activity before the U.S. Federal courts in the Company’s ongoing litigation with Oracle.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Rimini Street will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2024 results and offer commentary on 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on February 27, 2025. A live webcast of the event will be available on Rimini Street’s Investor Relations site at Rimini Street IR events link and directly via the webcast link. Dial-in participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-800-836-8184. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the event.

Company’s Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain “non-GAAP financial measures.” Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This non-GAAP information supplements and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with disclosures required by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release and described below to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures, why we believe they are meaningful and how they are calculated is also included under the heading “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Key Metrics.”

RIMINI STREET, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) ASSETS December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 88,792 $ 115,424 Restricted cash 430 428 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $653 and $656, respectively 130,784 119,430 Deferred contract costs, current 17,076 17,934 Short-term investments — 9,826 Prepaid expenses and other 19,194 25,647 Total current assets 256,276 288,689 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $21,305 and $18,231, respectively 9,891 10,496 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,161 5,941 Deferred contract costs, noncurrent 22,084 23,559 Deposits and other 5,068 6,109 Deferred income taxes, net 68,583 59,002 Total assets $ 369,063 $ 393,796 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 3,093 $ 5,912 Accounts payable 5,275 5,997 Accrued compensation, benefits and commissions 33,586 38,961 Other accrued liabilities 20,688 18,128 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,967 4,321 Deferred revenue, current 257,983 263,115 Total current liabilities 324,592 336,434 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net of current maturities 82,187 64,228 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 23,214 23,859 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 7,064 6,841 Other long-term liabilities 1,451 1,930 Total liabilities 438,508 433,292 Stockholders' deficit: Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value per share. Authorized 99,820 shares (excluding 180 shares of Series A Preferred Stock); no other series has been designated — — Common Stock, $0.0001 par value. Authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 91,120 and 89,595 shares, respectively 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 177,533 167,988 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,389 ) (4,167 ) Accumulated deficit (238,482 ) (202,210 ) Treasury stock (1,116 ) (1,116 ) Total stockholders' deficit (69,445 ) (39,496 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 369,063 $ 393,796

RIMINI STREET, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 114,213 $ 112,111 $ 428,753 $ 431,496 Cost of revenue 41,501 43,712 167,731 162,513 Gross profit 72,712 68,399 261,022 268,983 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 37,437 34,983 149,736 142,339 General and administrative 18,624 17,568 73,084 73,044 Reorganization costs 1,098 — 5,737 59 Litigation costs and related recoveries: Litigation expense — 2,743 58,512 2,743 Professional fees and other costs of litigation 675 1,558 6,081 7,033 Litigation costs and related recoveries, net 675 4,301 64,593 9,776 Total operating expenses 57,834 56,852 293,150 225,218 Operating income (loss) 14,878 11,547 (32,128 ) 43,765 Non-operating income and (expenses): Interest expense (1,904 ) (1,383 ) (6,305 ) (5,522 ) Other income (expenses), net (24 ) 1,189 1,790 2,989 Income (loss) before income taxes 12,950 11,353 (36,643 ) 41,232 Income tax benefit (expense) (6,291 ) (2,002 ) 371 (15,173 ) Net income (loss) $ 6,659 $ 9,351 $ (36,272 ) $ 26,059 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 6,659 $ 9,351 $ (36,272 ) $ 26,059 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.10 $ (0.40 ) $ 0.29 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.10 $ (0.40 ) $ 0.29 Weighted average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding: Basic 90,979 89,462 90,503 89,073 Diluted 91,493 89,695 90,503 89,536

RIMINI STREET, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation: Operating income (loss) $ 14,878 $ 11,547 $ (32,128 ) $ 43,765 Non-GAAP adjustments: Litigation costs and related recoveries, net 675 4,301 64,593 9,776 Stock-based compensation expense 2,408 3,465 9,545 12,522 Reorganization costs 1,098 — 5,737 59 Non-GAAP operating income $ 19,059 $ 19,313 $ 47,747 $ 66,122 Non-GAAP net income reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ 6,659 $ 9,351 $ (36,272 ) $ 26,059 Non-GAAP adjustments: Litigation costs and related recoveries, net 675 4,301 64,593 9,776 Stock-based compensation expense 2,408 3,465 9,545 12,522 Reorganization costs 1,098 — 5,737 59 Non-GAAP net income $ 10,840 $ 17,117 $ 43,603 $ 48,416 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ 6,659 $ 9,351 $ (36,272 ) $ 26,059 Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest expense 1,904 1,383 6,305 5,522 Income taxes 6,291 2,002 (371 ) 15,173 Depreciation and amortization expense 947 826 3,596 2,827 EBITDA 15,801 13,562 (26,742 ) 49,581 Non-GAAP adjustments: Litigation costs and related recoveries, net 675 4,301 64,593 9,776 Stock-based compensation expense 2,408 3,465 9,545 12,522 Reorganization costs 1,098 — 5,737 59 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,982 $ 21,328 $ 53,133 $ 71,938 Calculated Billings: Revenue $ 114,213 $ 112,111 $ 428,753 $ 431,496 Deferred revenue, current and noncurrent, end of the period 281,197 286,974 281,197 286,974 Deferred revenue, current and noncurrent, beginning of the period 223,314 238,399 286,974 299,921 Change in deferred revenue 57,883 48,575 (5,777 ) (12,947 ) Calculated billings $ 172,096 $ 160,686 $ 422,976 $ 418,549

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Key Metrics

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding Rimini Street’s results, we have disclosed the following non-GAAP financial measures and certain key metrics. We have described below Active Clients, Annualized Recurring Revenue and Revenue Retention Rate, each of which is a key operational metric for our business. In addition, we have disclosed the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Billings. Rimini Street has provided in the tables above a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Due to a valuation allowance for our deferred tax assets, there were no tax effects associated with any of our non-GAAP adjustments. These non-GAAP financial measures are also described below.

The primary purpose of using non-GAAP measures is to provide supplemental information that management believes may prove useful to investors and to enable investors to evaluate our results in the same way management does. We also present the non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis, as well as comparing our results against the results of other companies, by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

