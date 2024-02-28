Rimini Street Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Annual 2023 Financial and Operating Results

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products, and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce and AWS partner, today announced results for the 2023 fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.









Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $112.1 million for the 2023 fourth quarter, an increase of 3.2% compared to $108.6 million for the same period last year.

Annualized Recurring Revenue was $432.3 million for the 2023 fourth quarter, an increase of 2.9% compared to $420.0 million for the same period last year.

Active Clients as of December 31, 2023 were 3,038, an increase of 0.6% compared to 3,020 Active Clients as of December 31, 2022.

Revenue Retention Rate was 90% and 92% for the trailing 12 months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Gross margin was 61.0% for the 2023 fourth quarter compared to 64.5% for the same period last year.

Operating income was $11.5 million for the 2023 fourth quarter compared to an operating loss of $5.6 million for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP Operating Income was $19.3 million for the 2023 fourth quarter compared to $15.0 million for the same period last year.

Net income was $9.4 million for the 2023 fourth quarter compared to a net loss of $5.3 million for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP Net Income was $17.1 million for the 2023 fourth quarter compared to $15.3 million for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2023 fourth quarter was $21.3 million compared to $18.3 million for the same period last year.

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders was a net earnings per share of $0.10 and $0.10, respectively, for the 2023 fourth quarter compared to a basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.06 and $0.06, respectively, for the same period last year.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $431.5 million for 2023, an increase of 5.3% compared to $409.7 million for 2022.

Gross margin was 62.3% for 2023 compared to 62.8% for 2022.

Operating income was $43.8 million for 2023 compared to $8.1 million for 2022.

Non-GAAP Operating Income was $66.1 million for 2023 compared to $49.8 million for 2022.

Net income was $26.1 million for 2023 compared to a net loss of $2.5 million for 2022.

Basic and diluted net earnings per share attributable to common stockholders was a net earnings per share of $0.29 and $0.29, respectively, for 2023 compared to a basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.03 and $0.03, respectively for 2022.

Non-GAAP Net Income was $48.4 million for 2023 compared to $39.2 million for 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $71.9 million for 2023 compared to $52.3 million for 2022.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures, why we believe they are meaningful and how they are calculated is also included under the heading “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Key Metrics.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Company Highlights

Business Outlook

The Company is continuing to suspend guidance until there is more clarity around impacts from current litigation activity before the U.S. Federal courts in the Company’s ongoing litigation with Oracle.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Rimini Street will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2023 results and offer commentary on 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on February 28, 2024. A live webcast of the event will be available on Rimini Street’s Investor Relations site at Rimini Street IR events link and directly via the webcast link. Dial-in participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-800-836-8184. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the event.

RIMINI STREET, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) ASSETS December 31,

2023 December 31,



2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,424 $ 109,008 Restricted cash 428 426 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $656 and $723, respectively 119,430 116,093 Deferred contract costs, current 17,934 17,218 Short-term investments 9,826 20,115 Prepaid expenses and other 25,647 18,846 Total current assets 288,689 281,706 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $18,231 and $15,441, respectively 10,496 6,113 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,941 7,142 Deferred contract costs, noncurrent 23,559 23,508 Deposits and other 6,109 7,057 Deferred income taxes, net 59,002 65,515 Total assets $ 393,796 $ 391,041 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 5,912 $ 4,789 Accounts payable 5,997 8,040 Accrued compensation, benefits and commissions 38,961 37,459 Other accrued liabilities 18,128 32,676 Operating lease liabilities, current 4,321 4,223 Deferred revenue, current 263,115 265,840 Total current liabilities 336,434 353,027 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net of current maturities 64,228 70,003 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 23,859 34,081 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 6,841 9,094 Other long-term liabilities 1,930 2,006 Total liabilities 433,292 468,211 Stockholders’ deficit: Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value per share. Authorized 99,820 shares (excluding 180 shares of Series A Preferred Stock); no other series has been designated — — Common Stock, $0.0001 par value. Authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 89,595 and 88,517 shares, respectively 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 167,988 156,401 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,167 ) (4,195 ) Accumulated deficit (202,210 ) (228,269 ) Treasury stock (1,116 ) (1,116 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (39,496 ) (77,170 ) Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and stockholders’ deficit $ 393,796 $ 391,041

RIMINI STREET, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 112,111 $ 108,621 $ 431,496 $ 409,662 Cost of revenue 43,712 38,563 162,513 152,385 Gross profit 68,399 70,058 268,983 257,277 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 34,983 39,181 142,339 143,018 General and administrative 17,568 18,100 73,044 75,367 Impairment charges related to operating lease right-of-use assets — 3,013 — 3,013 Reorganization costs — 2,525 59 2,525 Litigation costs and related recoveries: Litigation settlement expense 2,743 — 2,743 — Professional fees and other costs of litigation 1,558 12,817 7,033 25,654 Insurance costs and recoveries, net — — — (389 ) Litigation costs and related recoveries, net 4,301 12,817 9,776 25,265 Total operating expenses 56,852 75,636 225,218 249,188 Operating income (loss) 11,547 (5,578 ) 43,765 8,089 Non-operating income and (expenses): Interest expense (1,383 ) (1,296 ) (5,522 ) (4,271 ) Other income (expenses), net 1,189 2,684 2,989 (13 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 11,353 (4,190 ) 41,232 3,805 Income taxes (2,002 ) (1,082 ) (15,173 ) (6,285 ) Net income (loss) $ 9,351 $ (5,272 ) $ 26,059 $ (2,480 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 9,351 $ (5,272 ) $ 26,059 $ (2,480 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.10 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.29 $ (0.03 ) Diluted $ 0.10 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.29 $ (0.03 ) Weighted average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding: Basic 89,462 88,355 89,073 87,672 Diluted 89,695 88,355 89,536 87,672

RIMINI STREET, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation: Operating income (loss) $ 11,547 $ (5,578 ) $ 43,765 $ 8,089 Non-GAAP adjustments: Litigation costs and related recoveries, net 4,301 12,817 9,776 25,265 Stock-based compensation expense 3,465 2,242 12,522 10,895 Impairment charges related to operating lease right-of-use assets — 3,013 — 3,013 Reorganization costs — 2,525 59 2,525 Non-GAAP operating income $ 19,313 $ 15,019 $ 66,122 $ 49,787 Non-GAAP net income reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ 9,351 $ (5,272 ) $ 26,059 $ (2,480 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Litigation costs and related recoveries, net 4,301 12,817 9,776 25,265 Stock-based compensation expense 3,465 2,242 12,522 10,895 Impairment charges related to operating lease right-of-use assets — 3,013 — 3,013 Reorganization costs — 2,525 59 2,525 Non-GAAP net income $ 17,117 $ 15,325 $ 48,416 $ 39,218 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ 9,351 $ (5,272 ) $ 26,059 $ (2,480 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest expense 1,383 1,296 5,522 4,271 Income taxes 2,002 1,082 15,173 6,285 Depreciation and amortization expense 826 633 2,827 2,504 EBITDA 13,562 (2,261 ) 49,581 10,580 Non-GAAP adjustments: Litigation costs and related recoveries, net 4,301 12,817 9,776 25,265 Stock-based compensation expense 3,465 2,242 12,522 10,895 Impairment charges related to operating lease right-of-use assets — 3,013 — 3,013 Reorganization costs — 2,525 59 2,525 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,328 $ 18,336 $ 71,938 $ 52,278 Calculated Billings: Revenue $ 112,111 $ 108,621 $ 431,496 $ 409,662 Deferred revenue, current and noncurrent, end of the period 286,974 299,921 286,974 299,921 Deferred revenue, current and noncurrent, beginning of the period 238,399 248,187 299,921 300,268 Change in deferred revenue 48,575 51,734 (12,947 ) (347 ) Calculated billings $ 160,686 $ 160,355 $ 418,549 $ 409,315

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Key Metrics

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding Rimini Street’s results, we have disclosed the following non-GAAP financial measures and certain key metrics. We have described below Active Clients, Annualized Recurring Revenue and Revenue Retention Rate, each of which is a key operational metric for our business. In addition, we have disclosed the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Billings. Rimini Street has provided in the tables above a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Due to a valuation allowance for our deferred tax assets, there were no tax effects associated with any of our non-GAAP adjustments. These non-GAAP financial measures are also described below.

The primary purpose of using non-GAAP measures is to provide supplemental information that management believes may prove useful to investors and to enable investors to evaluate our results in the same way management does. We also present the non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis, as well as comparing our results against the results of other companies, by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Specifically, management uses these non-GAAP measures as measures of operating performance; to prepare our annual operating budget; to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business; to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies; to provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance; to facilitate a comparison of our results with those of other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results; and in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. Investors should be aware however, that not all companies define these non-GAAP measures consistently.

Billings represents the change in deferred revenue for the current period plus revenue for the current period.

Active Client is a distinct entity that purchases our services to support a specific product, including a company, an educational or government institution, or a business unit of a company. For example, we count as two separate active clients when support for two different products is being provided to the same entity. We believe that our ability to expand our active clients is an indicator of the growth of our business, the success of our sales and marketing activities, and the value that our services bring to our clients.

Annualized Recurring Revenue is the amount of subscription revenue recognized during a fiscal quarter and multiplied by four. This gives us an indication of the revenue that can be earned in the following 12-month period from our existing client base assuming no cancellations or price changes occur during that period. Subscription revenue excludes any non-recurring revenue, which has been insignificant to date.

Revenue Retention Rate is the actual subscription revenue (dollar-based) recognized over a 12-month period from customers that were clients on the day prior to the start of such 12-month period, divided by our Annualized Recurring Revenue as of the day prior to the start of the 12-month period.

Non-GAAP Operating Income is operating income adjusted to exclude: litigation costs and related recoveries, net, stock-based compensation expense, reorganization costs and impairment charge related to operating right-of-use assets. The exclusions are discussed in further detail below.

