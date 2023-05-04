Rimini Street Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

Financial Highlights Include:



Quarterly revenue of $105.5 million, up 7.8% year over year



Gross margin of 62.7% compared to prior year of 62.0%



Net income of $5.6 million, up 82.7% year over year

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#riministreet—Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce and AWS partner, today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“For the first quarter of 2023, we were pleased to both complete the launch of our expanded solutions portfolio and sell the full portfolio to name-brand organizations globally. This expanded portfolio will allow us to meet the needs of a significantly larger market of organizations with $200 million or more in annual revenue or budget,” stated Seth A. Ravin, Rimini Street co-founder, president, CEO and chairman of the board. “One of the new premier solutions launched in the first quarter was our end-to-end, ‘turnkey’ outsourcing offering – Rimini ONE™ – which provides organizations a one-vendor solution for their current and evolving enterprise software needs and leverages Rimini Street’s unique, industry-leading value, reliability, responsiveness and engineering capability. We have already signed more than 100 Rimini ONE clients and believe our significantly expanded solutions portfolio will increase sales to new and existing clients, improve subscription renewals and extensions and expand client lifetime value.”

“We were pleased with our first quarter performance in revenue, gross margin, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Revenue Retention Rate on subscription revenue and exceeded first quarter 2023 guidance,” stated Michael L. Perica, Rimini Street chief financial officer. “Additionally, we maintained a strong balance sheet with cash and U.S. government-backed securities of $135 million and reduced debt $10 million year over year from $87 million to $77 million, resulting in net cash at quarter end of $58 million. We are also issuing guidance today for the second quarter and reaffirming full year 2023 guidance and our continued commitment to increasing profitability and re-accelerating revenue growth.”

Select First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $105.5 million for the 2023 first quarter, an increase of 7.8% compared to $97.9 million for the same period last year.

U.S. revenue was $53.4 million, an increase of 2.2% compared to $52.3 million for the same period last year.

International revenue was $52.1 million, an increase of 14.1% compared to $45.6 million for the same period last year.

Annualized Recurring Revenue was $408.3 million for the 2023 first quarter, an increase of 6.1% compared to $384.9 million for the same period last year.

Revenue Retention Rate was 92% for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2023 and 94% for the comparable period ended March 31, 2022.

Subscription revenue of $102.1 million, which accounted for 96.8% of total revenue for the 2023 first quarter compared to subscription revenue of $96.2 million, which accounted for 98.3% of total revenue for the same period last year.

Gross margin was 62.7% for the 2023 first quarter compared to 62.0% for the same period last year.

Operating income was $10.7 million for the 2023 first quarter compared to $5.9 million for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP Operating Income was $15.4 million for the 2023 first quarter compared to $12.1 million for the same period last year.

Net income was $5.6 million for the 2023 first quarter compared to net income of $3.1 million for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP Net Income was $10.4 million for the 2023 first quarter compared to $9.2 million for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2023 first quarter was $16.6 million compared to $12.9 million for the same period last year.

Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders was a per share result of $0.06 for the 2023 first quarter compared to net income per basic share of $0.04 and net income per diluted share of $0.03 for the same period last year.

Cash and short-term investments of $135.0 million at March 31, 2023, a decrease of 14.6% compared to $158.0 million at March 31, 2022.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures, why we believe they are meaningful and how they are calculated is also included under the heading “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Key Metrics.”

Select First Quarter 2023 Operating Highlights

2023 Business Outlook

The Company is providing second quarter 2023 revenue guidance to be in the range of $105.0 million to $107.0 million and maintaining full year 2023 revenue guidance to be in the range of $420.0 million to $430.0 million. The Company is also maintaining full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA guidance in the range of $52 million to $58 million. The Company plans to revisit full year 2023 guidance with its second quarter earnings release.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Rimini Street will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the first quarter 2023 results and select second quarter 2023 performance to-date commentary at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on May 3, 2023. A live webcast of the event will be available on Rimini Street’s Investor Relations site at Rimini Street IR events link and directly via the webcast link. Dial-in participants can access the conference by registering from the dial-in registration link. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the event.

Company’s Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain “non-GAAP financial measures.” Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This non-GAAP information supplements and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with disclosures required by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the financial tables within this press release. Presented under the heading “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Key Metrics” is a description and explanation of our non-GAAP financial measures.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software and a Salesforce and AWS partner. The Company has operations globally and offers a comprehensive family of unified solutions to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize enterprise application, database, and technology software, and enables clients to achieve better business outcomes, significantly reduce costs and reallocate resources for innovation. To date, over 5,100 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector, and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted enterprise software solutions provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, and connect with Rimini Street on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “continue,” “future,” “will,” “expect,” “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, adverse developments in and costs associated with defending pending litigation or any new litigation; changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including the impact of any recessionary economic trends and changes in foreign exchange rates, as well as general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which we operate and the industries in which our clients operate; the evolution of the enterprise software management and support landscape and our ability to attract and retain clients and further penetrate our client base; significant competition in the software support services industry; customer adoption of our expanded portfolio of products and services and products and services we expect to introduce; our ability to sustain or achieve revenue growth or profitability and manage our cost of revenue; estimates of our total addressable market and expectations of client savings relative to use of other providers; variability of timing in our sales cycle, and risks relating to retention rates; the loss of one or more members of our management team; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; challenges of managing growth profitably; our need and ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth; the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters; actions in response to any lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic, operational and financial impacts on our business; risks associated with global operations; our ability to prevent unauthorized access to our information technology systems and other cybersecurity threats, protect the confidential information of our employees and clients and comply with privacy regulations; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand and intellectual property; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in tax laws or unfavorable outcomes of tax positions we take, or a failure by us to establish adequate tax reserves; our credit facility’s ongoing debt service obligations and financial and operational covenants on our business and related interest rate risk, including uncertainty from the transition to SOFR or other interest rate benchmarks; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; the amount and timing of repurchases, if any, under our stock repurchase program and our ability to enhance stockholder value through such program; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street’s equity securities; catastrophic events that disrupt our business or that of our clients; and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rimini Street’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 3, 2023, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street’s future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street’s assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

© 2023 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

RIMINI STREET, INC.



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(In thousands, except per share amounts) ASSETS March 31,

2023 December 31,



2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 116,169 $ 109,008 Restricted cash 426 426 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $745 and $723, respectively 89,317 116,093 Deferred contract costs, current 17,184 17,218 Short-term investments 18,785 20,115 Prepaid expenses and other 19,910 18,846 Total current assets 261,791 281,706 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $16,015 and $15,441, respectively 6,554 6,113 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,325 7,142 Deferred contract costs, noncurrent 22,115 23,508 Deposits and other 6,619 7,057 Deferred income taxes, net 64,700 65,515 Total assets $ 368,104 $ 391,041 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 5,349 $ 4,789 Accounts payable 5,956 8,040 Accrued compensation, benefits and commissions 31,375 37,459 Other accrued liabilities 25,568 32,676 Operating lease liabilities, current 4,047 4,223 Deferred revenue, current 257,329 265,840 Total current liabilities 329,624 353,027 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net of current maturities 68,558 70,003 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 30,052 34,081 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 8,093 9,094 Other long-term liabilities 1,896 2,006 Total liabilities 438,223 468,211 Stockholders’ Deficit: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value. Authorized 99,820 shares (excluding 180 shares of Series A Preferred Stock); no other series has been designated — — Common Stock, $0.0001 par value. Authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 88,883 and 88,517 shares, respectively 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 158,449 156,401 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,831 ) (4,195 ) Accumulated deficit (222,630 ) (228,269 ) Treasury stock, at cost (1,116 ) (1,116 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (70,119 ) (77,170 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 368,104 $ 391,041

RIMINI STREET, INC.



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 105,512 $ 97,910 Cost of revenue 39,343 37,207 Gross profit 66,169 60,703 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 34,479 31,700 General and administrative 18,227 19,951 Reorganization costs 59 — Litigation costs and related recoveries: Professional fees and other costs of litigation 2,719 3,499 Insurance costs and recoveries, net — (389 ) Litigation costs and related recoveries, net 2,719 3,110 Total operating expenses 55,484 54,761 Operating income 10,685 5,942 Non-operating income and (expenses): Interest expense (1,339 ) (808 ) Other income (expenses), net 528 209 Income before income taxes 9,874 5,343 Income taxes (4,235 ) (2,256 ) Net income $ 5,639 $ 3,087 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 5,639 $ 3,087 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.03 Weighted average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding: Basic 88,690 87,124 Diluted 89,061 88,485

RIMINI STREET, INC.



GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations



(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation: Operating income $ 10,685 $ 5,942 Non-GAAP adjustments: Litigation costs and related recoveries, net 2,719 3,110 Stock-based compensation expense 1,976 3,051 Reorganization costs 59 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 15,439 $ 12,103 Non-GAAP net income reconciliation: Net income $ 5,639 $ 3,087 Non-GAAP adjustments: Litigation costs and related recoveries, net 2,719 3,110 Stock-based compensation expense 1,976 3,051 Reorganization costs 59 — Non-GAAP net income $ 10,393 $ 9,248 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation: Net income $ 5,639 $ 3,087 Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest expense 1,339 808 Income taxes 4,235 2,256 Depreciation and amortization expense 613 577 EBITDA 11,826 6,728 Non-GAAP adjustments: Litigation costs and related recoveries, net 2,719 3,110 Stock-based compensation expense 1,976 3,051 Reorganization costs 59 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,580 $ 12,889 Billings: Revenue $ 105,512 $ 97,910 Deferred revenue, current and noncurrent, as of the end of the period 287,381 300,029 Deferred revenue, current and noncurrent, as of the beginning of the period 299,921 300,268 Change in deferred revenue (12,540 ) (239 ) Billings $ 92,972 $ 97,671

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Key Metrics

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding Rimini Street’s results, we have disclosed the following non-GAAP financial measures and certain key metrics. We have described below Annualized Recurring Revenue and Revenue Retention Rate, each of which is a key operational metric for our business. In addition, we have disclosed the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and Billings. Rimini Street has provided in the tables above a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Due to a valuation allowance for our deferred tax assets, there were no tax effects associated with any of our non-GAAP adjustments. These non-GAAP financial measures are also described below.

The primary purpose of using non-GAAP measures is to provide supplemental information that management believes may prove useful to investors and to enable investors to evaluate our results in the same way management does. We also present the non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis, as well as comparing our results against the results of other companies, by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Specifically, management uses these non-GAAP measures as measures of operating performance; to prepare our annual operating budget; to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business; to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies; to provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance; to facilitate a comparison of our results with those of other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results; and in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. Investors should be aware however, that not all companies define these non-GAAP measures consistently.

Billings represents the change in deferred revenue for the current period plus revenue for the current period.

Annualized Recurring Revenue is the amount of subscription revenue recognized during a fiscal quarter and multiplied by four. This gives us an indication of the revenue that can be earned in the following 12-month period from our existing client base assuming no cancellations or price changes occur during that period.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Dean Pohl



Rimini Street, Inc.



+1 925 523-7636



dpohl@riministreet.com

Media Relations Contact

Janet Ravin



Rimini Street, Inc.



+1 702 285-3532



pr@riministreet.com

