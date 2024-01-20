Riley Keough Receives the IMDb STARmeter Award at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival

Riley Keough Receives the IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award, as Determined by IMDbPro Data on the Page Views of More Than 200 Million Monthly Visitors to IMDb

Previous IMDb STARmeter Award Recipients at the Sundance Film Festival Include Jennifer Connelly, Nicholas Braun, Rachel Brosnahan, Mindy Kaling, Bill Skarsgård, Bryce Dallas Howard and Peter Dinklage

WHAT: IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, presented the IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award to Riley Keough in the IMDb celebrity video studio (#IMDbStudio), located within Acura House of Energy at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. IMDb STARmeter Awards recognize the stars who are fan favorites on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, which is determined by the page views of the more than 200 million unique monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Learn more about IMDb STARmeter Awards at imdb.com/starmeterawards.

WHO: IMDb presented a “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award to Riley Keough

WHY: Keough stars in upcoming film Sasquatch Sunset, debuting at the festival, and recently dazzled fans as the titular character in Daisy Jones & The Six, for which she also received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. IMDb STARmeter Awards recognize the most popular stars on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, which is determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million fans and professionals who visit IMDb each month. Keough consistently trends on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, recently ranking as the No. 38 most popular star of 2023. In prior years, IMDb has presented STARmeter awards to Jennifer Connelly, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Braun, Mindy Kaling, Bill Skarsgård, Peter Dinklage, and more at The Sundance Film Festival.

WHEN: Keough accepted the IMDb STARmeter Award on Friday, January 19, 2024 during a visit to the invitation-only IMDb celebrity portrait studio (#IMDbStudio), located within Acura House of Energy at the Sundance Film Festival. Original IMDb coverage of the Festival, including select celebrity video interviews and photographs, is available now at www.imdb.com/sundance. During the festival, fans can see exclusive IMDb interviews and photos on IMDb social media channels including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

PHOTOS: For award presentation images, please go to: https://dam.gettyimages.com/assignments/riley-keough-receives-the-imdb-fan-favorite

VIDEO: For award presentation video, please go to: https://www.imdb.com/video/vi156288793/ Riley Keough shares how Daisy Jones & The Six boosted her confidence, the musician she would love to open on tour for, how she and the cast of Sasquatch Sunset prepared to shoot the adventure-comedy, and the role that changed her life.

