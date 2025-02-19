Riley an All-In-One Parenting Platform Announces App And Raises $3M Seed Round

The app, now in beta, supports early parenthood with expert-backed, personalized and real-time support.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Riley, the all-in-one parenting platform, announced the close of $3.1 million in seed funding and the launch of the beta program for its app that supports early parenthood. Riley’s app combines AI technology and expert insights grounded in research to deliver proactive and on-demand guidance to support the parenting journey. The round was led by True Ventures with participation from Flybridge and Next Wave NYC, and includes notable investor Lindsay Kaplan, co-founder of CHIEF.

Riley’s app provides reliable, tailored solutions at a time when the U.S. Surgeon General revealed that 48% of parents feel their stress “is completely overwhelming” on most days. With Riley, parents can reduce stress, focus on their families, and combat the growing spread of misinformation online. Inspired by founder Amanda DeLuca’s journey as a new mom facing postpartum anxiety and depression, Riley addresses a critical gap in parenting resources. In the Riley app, parents can ask real-time questions like when to begin sleep training or what newborn developmental milestones you should look out for. By cross-referencing pediatric research and the parent’s specific circumstances, Riley provides expert-backed, actionable guidance customized to each family’s needs.

“As someone who has experienced the overwhelming stress of early parenthood firsthand, I know how critical it is to have trusted, personalized guidance at your fingertips,” said Amanda DeLuca, founder of Riley. “With this funding, we will be able to expand Riley’s capabilities and help families be more present for the moments that matter most.”

By integrating tracking tools, real-time support, and guidance from child development specialists and trusted pediatric research, Riley empowers parents to feel confident and supported in their decisions.

“In the age of content saturation, parents in particular face the challenge of knowing where to ask their most pressing and intimate questions,” said Natasha Sharma, investor at True Ventures. “General searches and forums can result in a maze of conflicting answers. Amanda's own experience as a parent led her to create a solution that families actually want to use — a platform that delivers science-backed advice tailored to each family's context, helping families thrive with guidance that evolves as they do.” Sharma will also join Riley’s board of directors.

The funds will drive product innovation, team growth, and expanded capabilities to make Riley an indispensable tool for families everywhere. Riley is now available in beta for parents seeking reliable, personalized, and science-backed guidance to navigate early parenthood. The full app experience will launch in Spring 2025. To learn more about Riley and sign up for the beta program, visit https://rileyapp.com/.

