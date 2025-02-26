Rikki Health Introduces its Digital Health Experience Platform (DHXP), Ushering in a New Era of Healthcare Innovation

New Platform Empowers Healthcare Innovators to Build Enterprise-Grade Digital Solutions 20x Faster—Without Engineers

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rikki Health, an AI-native healthcare startup, today introduced its Digital Health Experience Platform (DHXP)—a breakthrough solution that reinvents how digital healthcare applications are built, expanded, and scaled. By leveraging the most powerful advancements in Agentic AI, Rikki’s DHXP removes traditional barriers to innovation, empowering healthcare organizations to transform ideas into enterprise-grade applications and features with unmatched speed, flexibility, and ease.

“For too long, healthcare innovation has been limited not by ideas, but by the complexity of execution,” said Jyoti Mokal, CEO of Rikki Health. “Rikki changes that. We’re giving healthcare innovators the power to build, enhance, and scale solutions—20x faster, without engineers.”

Designed for Product Teams, Not Engineers

Unlike other solutions to build healthcare experiences, Rikki’s DHXP was built for product teams—not developers. It provides the sophistication of custom-built solutions without the time, cost, or constraints of traditional development.

“Existing healthcare solutions depend on engineers and specialized training, and lack the flexibility needed to support the enterprise demands of the healthcare industry,” said Mark Nathan, Executive Chairman of Rikki Health. “Rikki puts the power directly in the hands of business teams, enabling them to create sophisticated digital experiences—without front-end engineers. At the same time, it offers complete control over branding and styling, with the ability to tailor content and features for different cohorts. This unlocks deep personalization at scale.”

Atomic Features: The Key to Future-Proof Innovation

At the core of Rikki’s architecture are Atomic Features—independent, modular features that can stand alone or be combined in limitless ways. This approach allows companies to build entirely new products without starting from scratch, or enhance existing ones in a fraction of the time. By enabling a modular front-end and a fully composable architecture, Rikki ensures organizations can rapidly evolve, adapt, and scale in an ever-changing market.

Unparalleled Flexibility: Build, Boost, or Buy

Rikki provides healthcare organizations with a flexible path to digital transformation, whether they are creating something new, enhancing existing products, or leveraging pre-built solutions:

Build – For organizations developing new digital healthcare applications from the ground up. Rikki delivers enterprise-grade functionality with complete design freedom—all 20x faster, without engineers.

Boost – For companies looking to upgrade and expand their existing digital products. Boost enables faster release cycles, seamless feature enhancements, and greater agility in a competitive healthcare landscape.

Buy – A portfolio of pre-built healthcare applications and experiences, combining the speed and ease of pre-built solutions with unparalleled configurability.

Empowering the Future of Healthcare

By removing the complexity of application development, Rikki’s DHXP frees healthcare organizations to focus on what truly matters—optimizing stakeholder experiences and consumer engagement, improving operational efficiency, and driving innovation at scale.

“The future of healthcare isn’t just about bold ideas—it’s about making them a reality,” added Jyoti Mokal. “Rikki exists to empower the innovators shaping that future.”

For more information about Rikki Health and its Digital Health Experience Platform, visit www.rikkihealth.com

About Rikki Health

Rikki Health is a Brooklyn-based AI-native healthcare startup revolutionizing digital innovation with its Digital Health Experience Platform (DHXP). Powered by Agentic AI and a proprietary Atomic Features marketplace, Rikki enables healthcare organizations to rapidly build, enhance, and deploy enterprise-grade digital solutions with unmatched speed and flexibility. Its Build, Boost, or Buy model gives organizations the freedom to drive digital transformation on their terms—eliminating traditional barriers and accelerating healthcare innovation at scale.

