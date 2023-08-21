Rikkeisoft Wins Prestigious Award for International Business Expansion Achievement

Winning the Stevie Awards reaffirms the dedication of Rikkeisoft’s global team to deliver unparalleled IT solutions across continents.





HANOI, Vietnam–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rikkeisoft, a leading software development and IT solutions company in Vietnam, won Bronze in the International Business Awards-Stevie® Awards 2023 for its exceptional international expansion achievements.

Selection criteria for this category emphasizes innovative strategies, noteworthy results, and a positive impact on global business operations. Rikkeisoft’s unparalleled commitment to expanding its global footprint and its impressive results therein have earned this prestigious award.

Rikkeisoft has been providing high-quality software development, testing, QA, IT consulting and Digital Transformation services (Cloud, AI, RPA…) for over a decade, serving mid-sized enterprises to Fortune 1000 clients in the U.S., Japan, and Asia.

On its journey toward global presence, Rikkeisoft has celebrated significant milestones, including office establishment of the first U.S. and Thailand offices, and strategic partnerships with tech experts worldwide. RKTech, Rikkeisoft’s U.S.-based subsidiary, has been providing its customers with convenient access to Southeast Asian high-quality IT resources, acting as an effective alternative to other locations such as India or Latin America. Meanwhile, Rikkei Thailand is based at the heart of Southeast Asia, further consolidating its presence and influence in the APAC market.

Rikkeisoft’s international expansion has risen to a variety of cultural, logistical, and operational challenges as it serves a much larger customer base with varied and demanding expectations. This, however, has motivated Rikkeisoft to go the extra mile by enhancing its offerings and upgrading its operational efficiency.

“The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals,” Maggie Miller, Stevie® Awards President, said. The Stevie® Awards Judging Committee praises Rikkeisoft for its clear goals and how they are putting the company on the right path to success. Rikkeisoft has expanded into three distinct territories, including the U.S., Japan and Thailand, all while maintaining a notable customer satisfaction rate of 91%.

Mr. Phan The Dzung, CEO of Rikkeisoft said: “Winning the Stevie Awards reaffirms the dedication of our global team and our mission to deliver unparalleled IT solutions across continents. As we cherish this milestone, we remain excited about the horizons yet to be explored and the innovations yet to be introduced to our global clientele.”

Following this monumental achievement, Rikkeisoft is geared up for more international explorations. With sights set on untapped global markets, Rikkeisoft’s vision is to become an undisputed leader in global IT solutions.

The International Business Awards is the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2023 IBAs received entries from organizations in 61 nations and territories.

About Rikkeisoft:

Established in 2012, Rikkeisoft Corp. is a leading provider of technology resources & services for the US, Europe, Japan and Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. For over a decade, we have been helping businesses & technology partners modernize processes, create lasting software & accelerate digital transformation.

From developers and testers to product researchers and consultants, our team shares the same values of dedication, commitment, teamwork & a learning attitude. We continuously strive to deliver cost-effective solutions & projects for our clients. Visit the Rikkeisoft website or email us at contact@rikkeisoft.com.

Contacts

Media:

Xuan Nguyen



Rikkeisoft Corp.



Email: xuannt2@rikkeisoft.com