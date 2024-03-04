Rigstar Industrial Telecom Rebrands to RSG Telecom:

A New Name for Enhanced Services

CALGARY, Alberta & HOUSTON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#energy–Rigstar Industrial Telecom, a leading provider of telecommunication solutions for the industrial and commercial sectors, announced today its rebranding to RSG Telecom under the present ownership. The name change reflects the company’s evolution and commitment to delivering expanded services and innovative solutions to its clients.





At RSG Telecom, the company will continue to provide the same high-quality telecommunication services that its clients have come to rely on, while also embracing a broader scope of offerings and capabilities. The rebranding represents a strategic decision to position the company for growth and better serve its diverse clientele across various industries and communities.

“ Today marks an exciting milestone for our company as we unveil our new identity as RSG Telecom,” said Brian Lund, CEO at RSG Telecom. “ While our name may have changed, our dedication to delivering exceptional telecom solutions remains steadfast. The rebranding reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction.”

RSG Telecom specializes in providing telecommunication solutions for industries such as mining, construction, utilities, renewables, energy, and transportation. With a team of experienced professionals and a proven track record of success, RSG Telecom is well positioned to address the unique communication needs of its clients, delivering reliable connectivity, network infrastructure, and support services.

The company’s rebranding initiative includes a new logo, visual identity, and updated website to reflect the change to RSG Telecom. Clients, partners, and stakeholders can expect the same level of professionalism, expertise, and dedication under the new brand.

“ We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as RSG Telecom,” added Rick Sperandio, President of US Operations “ With our renewed focus and expanded capabilities, we look forward to continuing to serve our clients with innovative solutions that drive success and enable growth.”

For more information about RSG Telecom and its services, visit www.rsgtelecom.com

About RSG Telecom: RSG Telecom is a leading provider of telecommunication solutions for the commercial sector, industries, and communities. Our company specializes in delivering reliable connectivity, network infrastructure, and support services. With a focus on innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction, RSG Telecom is committed to delivering tailored solutions that meet the unique communication needs of its clients.

Contacts

RSG Telecom Media Contact:



Kyle Scutt, Marketing Director



403.243.0600



kyle.scutt@rsgtelecom.com

rsgtelecom.com