Home Business Wire Rigstar Industrial Telecom Rebrands to RSG Telecom:
Business Wire

Rigstar Industrial Telecom Rebrands to RSG Telecom:

di Business Wire

A New Name for Enhanced Services

CALGARY, Alberta & HOUSTON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#energy–Rigstar Industrial Telecom, a leading provider of telecommunication solutions for the industrial and commercial sectors, announced today its rebranding to RSG Telecom under the present ownership. The name change reflects the company’s evolution and commitment to delivering expanded services and innovative solutions to its clients.


At RSG Telecom, the company will continue to provide the same high-quality telecommunication services that its clients have come to rely on, while also embracing a broader scope of offerings and capabilities. The rebranding represents a strategic decision to position the company for growth and better serve its diverse clientele across various industries and communities.

Today marks an exciting milestone for our company as we unveil our new identity as RSG Telecom,” said Brian Lund, CEO at RSG Telecom. “While our name may have changed, our dedication to delivering exceptional telecom solutions remains steadfast. The rebranding reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction.”

RSG Telecom specializes in providing telecommunication solutions for industries such as mining, construction, utilities, renewables, energy, and transportation. With a team of experienced professionals and a proven track record of success, RSG Telecom is well positioned to address the unique communication needs of its clients, delivering reliable connectivity, network infrastructure, and support services.

The company’s rebranding initiative includes a new logo, visual identity, and updated website to reflect the change to RSG Telecom. Clients, partners, and stakeholders can expect the same level of professionalism, expertise, and dedication under the new brand.

We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as RSG Telecom,” added Rick Sperandio, President of US Operations “With our renewed focus and expanded capabilities, we look forward to continuing to serve our clients with innovative solutions that drive success and enable growth.”

For more information about RSG Telecom and its services, visit www.rsgtelecom.com

About RSG Telecom: RSG Telecom is a leading provider of telecommunication solutions for the commercial sector, industries, and communities. Our company specializes in delivering reliable connectivity, network infrastructure, and support services. With a focus on innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction, RSG Telecom is committed to delivering tailored solutions that meet the unique communication needs of its clients.

Contacts

RSG Telecom Media Contact:

Kyle Scutt, Marketing Director

403.243.0600

kyle.scutt@rsgtelecom.com
rsgtelecom.com

Articoli correlati

Unicorn Group Becomes Visa Principal Member in Switzerland

Business Wire Business Wire -
ZÜRICH, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unicorn Group, a leading provider of online payment processing and multi-currency merchant services, is now a Principal...
Continua a leggere

Walker & Dunlop’s New Website Spotlights Its Expanded Platform And User Experience

Business Wire Business Wire -
BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walker & Dunlop, Inc. launched its new website, www.walkerdunlop.com today to feature its growth and expanded offerings,...
Continua a leggere

Silobreaker Integrates MITRE ATT&CK® TTP Detections Into Its Threat Intelligence Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
Empowers organisations to identify trending tactics, techniques, and procedures with unmatched precision from Silobreaker’s meticulously curated collection of data...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php