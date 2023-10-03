Rightpoint, a Genpact Company, Brings Award-Winning Employee Experience Expertise to the Ragan Internal Communications Conference

The US Microsoft Partner of the Year for Employee Experience will lead roundtable discussion on communications

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CX–Rightpoint, a global experience leader and Genpact (NYSE: G) company, announced today it will bring its insights related to crafting holistic employee experiences to the 2023 Ragan Internal Communications Conference. Senior leaders from Rightpoint will participate in a roundtable discussion, titled “Unlocking Success: The Art and Science of Communication’s Impact on Employee Experience.”





Featuring Jesse Murray, Head of Employee Experience, and Tim Stahl, Vice President, Design and Strategy, the roundtable will highlight how effective internal communications can enhance the employee journey. Topics will include:

Transforming organizations’ intranet and extending their digital capabilities, leveraging innovative solutions to create a more dynamic and engaging internal communication experience.

Using internal communication to enhance employees’ overall experience in evolving work environments.

The critical need to deliver a harmonious workplace experience that seamlessly integrates more human touchpoints and how this can be a game-changer for organizations.

Finding the balance for communications is key to engagement and identifying the right frequency and personalization for your audience.

“While organizations recognize the importance of a positive employee experience, communications often get overlooked as a key piece of that puzzle. This roundtable provides helpful insights to unearth often-missed opportunities in company intranets, executive buy-in, and more to empower attendees to revolutionize their internal comms for strategic success,” said Jesse Murray, Head of Employee Experience at Rightpoint.

The Ragan Internal Communications Conference will be held in Seattle at the Microsoft Headquarters from Oct. 10-12, 2023.

“We are honored to have Rightpoint’s leaders participate in this premier Internal Communications event in Microsoft’s backyard. We look forward to learning from key employee experience practitioners at Microsoft and empowering organizations to transform their internal communications for a more impactful workplace,” said Rich Wood, Vice President, Microsoft at Rightpoint.

Rightpoint received the 2023 Microsoft US Partner of the Year Award for Modern Work: Employee Experience and has previously been recognized as a Ragan Employee Communications Awards finalist. These accolades celebrate the company’s dedication to delivering exceptional results to complex challenges and its expertise in leveraging technology to meet the evolving needs of clients around the world.

