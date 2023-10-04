Rightfoot Named to the 2023 CB Insights’ Fintech 100 List

Rightfoot recognized for achievements in pioneering passwordless consumer-permissioned financial data

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CB Insights named Rightfoot, the provider of zero-login consumer-permissioned financial data, to its sixth-annual Fintech 100 ranking (previously the Fintech 250) – showcasing the 100 most promising private fintech companies of 2023.









Rightfoot builds novel technology that empowers financial institutions to understand the full and changing financial picture of their customers, with minimized friction to the user experience. With the consent of customers, Rightfoot surfaces customer-permissioned and up-to-date banking and credit data, such as bank account balances, deposits, withdrawals, and credit card balances, without a log-in experience. This enables financial institutions to increase conversion in the onboarding experience, seamlessly monitor customer accounts, help end customers avoid bank overdraft fees, screen for fraud, and more.

“At Rightfoot, we believe consumers have the right to easily permission their financial data in order to access fair financial services,” said Dani Pensack, CEO of Rightfoot. “We feel strongly that this process should not require a customer to share their sensitive bank details like username and password. The technology we’ve developed is creating real value for lenders and financial services providers, as well as the consumers and small businesses they serve. It’s an honor to be named to this year’s list, and to be recognized among such a high-performing cohort of fintech innovators.”

Utilizing the CB Insights platform, the research team selected these 100 winners from a pool of over 19,000 private companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including equity funding, investor profiles, business relationships, R&D activity, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, proprietary Mosaic scores, and Yardstiq transcripts – and criteria such as tech novelty and market potential. The research team also reviewed thousands of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

“Representing 24 different countries across the globe, this year’s Fintech 100 is shaping the future of real-time payments, spend management automation, embedded finance, and more,” said Chris Bendtsen, Lead Fintech Analyst, CB Insights. “Together, they are not only increasing the pace of innovation, but launching new products and features to revolutionize the industry as a whole. I cannot wait to see what this cohort accomplishes next.”

Quick facts on the 2023 Fintech 100:

Equity funding and deals : The Fintech 100 includes a mix of companies at different stages of maturity, product development, and funding. The cohort has raised nearly $22B in equity funding across 381 deals since 2019.

: The Fintech 100 includes a mix of companies at different stages of maturity, product development, and funding. The cohort has raised nearly $22B in equity funding across 381 deals since 2019. Unicorns : There are 31 companies with $1B+ valuations on the list.

: There are 31 companies with $1B+ valuations on the list. Global Reach: This year’s winners represent 24 different countries across the globe. Forty-three percent of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. The UK comes in second with 12 winners, followed by Singapore with 7. Additionally, some emerging markets stand out with multiple winners this year. For example, India has 3 winners, while Indonesia and Egypt each have 2.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world’s best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Rightfoot

Rightfoot is building the standard API connection for passwordless consumer-permissioned financial data. The company has raised $21M+ from leading fintech VCs, as well as executives and founders of companies like Venmo, Block, Marqeta, Eventbrite, and more. Rightfoot was named a 2023 CB Insights’ Fintech 100, a 2023 Will Reed Top 100, and a 2021 Forbes Cloud 100 Rising Star.



www.rightfoot.com

Contacts

CB Insights



chris.orlando@cbinsights.com

Rightfoot



info@rightfoot.com