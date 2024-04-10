RightCrowd Introduces Revolutionary RightCrowd SmartAccess: A Cloud-Enabled Physical Identity and Access Management Solution

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RightCrowd, the pioneer in physical identity and access management (PIAM), celebrates its 20th anniversary by unveiling RightCrowd SmartAccess a groundbreaking cloud-based solution poised to revolutionize the Physical Identity and Access Lifecycle.





RightCrowd SmartAccess represents a pivotal milestone in the evolution of PIAM technology. By combining cloud efficiency, intuitive user experiences, automated identity lifecycle management, AI-powered assistance and rapid deployment modules, RightCrowd continues to set the standard for PIAM solutions. As Global 2000 enterprises navigate the complexities of security and compliance, RightCrowd remains at the forefront, setting new benchmarks for PIAM solutions tailored to their unique needs.

Key features and benefits of the RightCrowd SmartAccess include:

Containerization for Cloud Efficiency

RightCrowd SmartAccess represents a significant leap forward in the realm of access control technology and the growing imperative for enterprises to make use of data that is already available to them to facilitate higher levels of security, safety and efficiency. RightCrowd can now offer its acclaimed PIAM solution as a cloud product, eliminating the burdens of heavy infrastructure and costly hosting.

Enhanced User Experience with New User Interface

End users will experience a transformative shift with the introduction of the RightCrowd SmartAccess redesigned user interface. The days of cumbersome forms and disjointed workflows are now a thing of the past. The new UI provides a modern, intuitive experience, allowing employees, contractors, and visitors to seamlessly navigate access requests, approvals, visits, and status monitoring from a centralized dashboard. This intuitive interface empowers users to efficiently manage access to their workplaces without the need for extensive training or IT intervention.

AI-Powered Assistance for Streamlined Operations

RightCrowd SmartAccess introduces AI capabilities within the product suite, revolutionizing operational efficiency for global organizations. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, the new ChatGPT-powered assistance feature enhances operational efficiency by providing users with instant access to relevant information and guidance. Whether they want to know how to configure access rules or change configuration settings, users can now rely on AI-driven assistance for swift and accurate support, reducing reliance on manual documentation and help desk interactions.

Best Practice Modules for Rapid Deployment

In addition to these groundbreaking features, RightCrowd SmartAccess introduces a suite of best practice modules designed to automate deployment and maximize value for customers. These modules, including employee access, visitor access, contractor access, health and safety, and credential management, provide pre-configured templates that streamline setup and customization, enabling organizations to realize the benefits of PIAM without lengthy implementation cycles.

For more information about RightCrowd SmartAccess and how it can empower your organization, visit www.rightcrowd.com.

About RightCrowd

RightCrowd is a leading provider of physical identity and access management solutions, empowering organizations to effectively manage access and identity in today’s dynamic and interconnected world. With a focus on innovation and customer-centricity, RightCrowd delivers cutting-edge solutions that enable organizations to enhance security, streamline operations, and drive business success. RightCrowd has spent over 20 years successfully optimizing the physical access lifecycle functions at major global organizations, including Fortune 50 companies and across many industry verticals. For more information, visit RightCrowd’s website.

Contacts

Colleen Nichols



Colleen.nichols@rightcrowd.com