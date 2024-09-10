RightCrowd and Wavelynx Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Digital Access Control Solutions

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RightCrowd, a global leader in physical identity and access management and enterprise visitor solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Wavelynx Technologies, a prominent provider of interoperable and secure access control solutions. This collaboration will enhance digital accessibility and seamless access for businesses by providing wallet-based credentials on employee devices, further modernizing workplace security.





“Our partnership with Wavelynx is a major step forward in delivering the broadest, most secure, flexible, and user-friendly mobile credential solutions,” said Jason Bohrer, CEO of RightCrowd. “By automating the provisioning (and de-provisioning) of employee credentials in Apple Wallet or Google Wallet, we empower businesses to enhance security while offering users the convenience of accessing secure areas directly from their devices.”

The integration of Wavelynx’s innovative technology with RightCrowd’s SmartAccess platform provides organizations with a comprehensive solution that streamlines access control. This collaboration offers businesses the flexibility and interoperability needed to manage secure access across physical spaces, using either iOS or Android devices. From the moment a person is hired, contracted, or is even visiting an organization, RightCrowd can automate the allocation of a credential and facilitate the person being able to add the credential to their wallet, all with the convenience of their required access being provisioned with safety and compliance concerns addressed.

RightCrowd’s SmartAccess solution, combined with Wavelynx’s interoperable credential platform, provides businesses with advanced security capabilities while enabling a seamless, mobile-first experience for employees, contractors, and visitors. This collaboration simplifies the management of access credentials while ensuring businesses can implement the latest authentication technology without being locked into proprietary systems. This partnership brings together the best of both companies, offering an end-to-end security solution that combines physical, logical, and cyber protections, all while enhancing user experience. By integrating with the digital wallet, businesses can now offer their employees digital credentials that are both easy to use and secure.

“Working with RightCrowd allows us to bring the future of access control to life,” said Rob Lydic, President of Wavelynx. “Our joint solution provides customers with greater freedom to choose the technology that best meets their needs and a clear path to implementing a modern and secure solution.”

For more information about RightCrowd’s mobile credential solutions please visit https://www.rightcrowd.com/mobile-credential-management/.

About RightCrowd

RightCrowd is a leader in integrated security, safety, and compliance solutions that manage the access and presence of people within physical spaces. Established in 2004, the company helps organizations worldwide improve workplace safety, security, and efficiency through innovative technologies. RightCrowd’s SmartAccess platform integrated with Wavelynx credentialing provides businesses with a mobile-first solution for managing the identity lifecycle of employees, contractors, and visitors.

About Wavelynx Technologies

Wavelynx is a leading provider of secure access control solutions that enhance safety, elevate customer experience, and instill confidence. Our cutting-edge platform offers access without limits through interoperable experiences for facilities prioritizing security, privacy, and convenience. With a commitment to driving the future of access control, Wavelynx empowers organizations to protect their assets and ensure compliance while enhancing user experiences through advanced wallet credential solutions, reader technology of the highest quality and security, and LEAF physical credentials. Trusted by financial institutions, small to large corporations, and universities worldwide, Wavelynx is at the forefront of the digital transformation in access control. Learn more at https://www.Wavelynx.com/.

