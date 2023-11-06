Riding the Data Wave: Attractions Industry Gets a Boost with Connect&GO and Sigma Embedded Analytics

The New Connect&GO Reporting Tool, Powered by Sigma, Empowers their Clients Around the World to View their Data in Real Time and Use It to Make Better, More Informed Decisions

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sigma and Connect&GO have unveiled the new Connect&GO reporting tool, an advanced embedded analytics solution that empowers attractions worldwide to streamline operations, increase revenue, and evaluate their data all in real-time. This no-code platform, powered by Sigma’s cloud analytics expertise and Connect&GO’s integrated technology, provides an intuitive, customizable dashboard for real-time data insights and simplifies data analytics, reporting, and sharing. As a scalable solution, the new Connect&GO reporting meets the diverse needs of attractions industry customers, including marketing, finance and operations managers, as well as C-suite executives.





Forecasting Excellence: Connect&GO’s Data-Driven Projections

Through the new Connect&GO reporting tool, attractions industry customers can unleash the power of informed decisions through customizable dashboards. Operators can seamlessly upload data sets, such as forecasts and projections from various systems, and compare them in real time against actual data, including budgets. The live data and insights empower them to explore the granular details of their business to solve day-to-day problems, compare data sets and more accurately plan for the future. With these capabilities, attractions can increase guest satisfaction, enhance collaboration and relieve pressure on engineering teams, while ultimately driving new revenue streams. For example, with better data, park management can predict attendance, dial staffing up or down, and ensure they have appropriate retail, food, and beverage inventory to create a better experience for their guests.

“Now that the peak season is over for many of our clients, it’s a critical time for them to address operational and technology challenges. More and more are identifying a growing need for better access to data to guide important decision-making that supports their long-term and short-term growth strategies,” said Marc-Andre Dube, Head of Product, Connect&GO. “In our quest to find the right solution for our clients, it was important for us to work with a partner who could make this as easy and frictionless as possible. Creating our new reporting tool with Sigma’s advanced embedded analytics technology will help us empower our customers by giving them real-time insights into park attendance, food sales and revenue without needing to navigate multiple platforms. With an optimized workflow and robust reporting insights, our clients will be better-equipped to serve their business and their customers, year round.”

“Together with Connect&GO, we are empowering attractions operators to freely access and leverage the valuable business intelligence at their disposal,” said Mike Palmer, Sigma CEO. “The enormous amount of data that is easily accessible through their Connect&GO dashboard enables them to build forecast models and leverage live scenarios to accurately map the future and consistently provide their guests with top-notch experiences.”

Sigma has become a “go-to” cloud analytics platform, growing significantly over the past year and receiving numerous awards, including Snowflake BI Partner of the Year 2023. Its success is attributed to Sigma’s mission to remove traditional barriers to data access and empower business users to reap maximum value from their live data without the need for technical expertise. Platform users can directly access and manage data stored in a cloud data warehouse without data team involvement. Using a familiar, intuitive interface, they can easily explore data and test different scenarios, gaining new insights and needed context for decision-making.

Compared to legacy technology platforms that keep data isolated and operations fragmented, Connect&GO’s cutting-edge solution, Konnect, is a truly integrated system that enables operators to oversee every aspect of their business seamlessly. The platform uniquely provides operators with real-time data, facilitating effortless management of eCommerce, point-of-sale, access control and cashless payments through proprietary Virtual Wallet technology. With its flexible interface and connected RFID wearables, Konnect empowers operators to curate premium guest experiences that drive revenue and enhance engagement.

For information about Sigma, visit SigmaComputing.com.

About Sigma

Sigma is a cloud analytics platform that uses a familiar spreadsheet interface to give business users instant access to explore and gather insights from their cloud data warehouse. It requires no code or special training to explore billions of rows, augment with new data, or perform “what if” analysis on all data in realtime. For more information, visit SigmaComputing.com.

About Connect&GO

Connect&GO is the leading global provider of integrated technology and RFID solutions for the attractions industry. Our flexible operations management platform seamlessly integrates eCommerce, point-of-sale, food & beverage, RFID, access control and cashless payments using our proprietary Virtual Wallet technology to give you all your data in one place. We help you drive revenue and maximize guest engagement with valuable data insights all in real-time. Connect&GO serves amusement and water parks, family entertainment centers, zoos & aquariums, and other attractions around the world, helping to integrate easy-to-use wearable technology into incredible experiences. To learn more, visit: www.connectngo.com

Contacts

Shannon Wojcik



Aircover Communications



585-831-6267



shannon.wojcik@aircoverpr.com