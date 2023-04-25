Ridge Security Takes Home Two Coveted Global InfoSec Awards

Ridge Security secures Most Innovative Cloud Workload Protection and Best Web Penetration Test Solution in 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PURPLERIDGE–Ridge Security is proud to announce winning two awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine for two product lines:

Most Innovative Cloud Workload Protection for Ridge Shield

Best Solution Web Penetration Testing for PurpleRidge

“As the threat landscape evolves at an unprecedented pace, protecting workloads and conducting web penetration testing has become increasingly critical for organizations as more applications are cloudified. We’re honored to have received recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine for our innovative solutions in these two distinct areas,” states Lydia Zhang, President & Co-founder of Ridge Security.

RidgeShield integrated with RidgeBot® combines the power of automated security testing and cloud workload protection for maximum protection. RidgeShield supports a wide range of operating systems and workloads, continuously monitoring traffic and enforcing unified security policies across any workload on any environment.

PurpleRidge Security™ is an automated website security testing service for organizations without dedicated security or IT teams, following the OWASP Top 10 Compliance test to identify vulnerabilities. This service offers free testing, is easy to use and trusted by businesses ranging from e-commerce to professional services, for maintaining website security.

“Ridge Security embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Ridge Security is a sponsor at RSAC. Join the experts at Moscone #5315 to learn more about their latest innovations.

About Ridge Security

Ridge Security delivers zero-trust solution with automated security testing and micro-segmentation to enterprises, small and large. We ensure our customers stay compliant, alerted, and secure always in the cyber world.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

