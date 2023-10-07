Ricky Miller of Green Valley Window Tint Secures Third Gold Medal in Architectural Division at Window Film Conference and Tint-Off

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The architectural tinting realm witnessed a historic moment as Ricky Miller from Green Valley Window Tint clinched his third title in the Architectural Division at the esteemed Window Film Conference and Tint-Off on September 22, 2023.









Green Valley Window Tint has long been a hallmark of excellence in the window tinting industry. Ricky’s victory is emblematic of the enduring legacy and commitment of this family-operated business. His triumph follows his brother Josh Miller’s victory in the same category in 2022, highlighting the Miller family’s deep-rooted passion and expertise in tinting.

The Window Film Conference and Tint-Off is renowned for attracting the most talented window film professionals from across the nation. The competition is fierce, and only the most skilled and innovative individuals emerge victorious. Ricky Miller’s consistent excellence in this challenging event serves as a testament to his unwavering commitment to providing top-quality architectural window tinting solutions.

Ricky Miller, upon receiving his third Gold Medal, expressed his gratitude, saying, “I am truly honored to receive this award for the third time. I want to thank my sponsors 3M thank you for the support, Erik from Tint Wiz you’ve been here for us the last couple of years we appreciate it, Nick from Fusion Tools always supplying us with the required tools and support. The last couple of times I keep forgetting to thank my dad, without him I wouldn’t be the installer that I am. Especially quality wise, one thing he always preached was quality over everything. Speed he lacked in that department for certainty but when it came to quality that was the one thing he drilled into my head over and over again and it absolutely stuck and I am forever grateful for that. So I want to thank him for that!”

As Green Valley Window Tint approaches its fourth decade of service excellence in the window tinting domain, it continues to innovate and lead, championed by the dynamic duo of Ricky and Josh Miller.

**About Green Valley Window Tint** Green Valley Window Tint, established in 1983 in Simi Valley, California, and relocated to Henderson, Nevada, in 1992, is synonymous with unparalleled architectural window tinting services. With their blend of innovative solutions and a team of adept professionals, they have etched a legacy that stands for quality and client satisfaction. Catering to both residential and commercial clients, they remain the go-to experts for all window tinting needs. Dive deeper into their offerings at Green Valley Window Tint (https://www.greenvalleytint.com/)

Contacts

Nyshele Mishalow



Project Director



Green Valley Window



(702) 566-4000



Nyshele.m@greenvalleytint.com

https://www.greenvalleytint.com/