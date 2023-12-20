Rick Ross, Gopuff’s New Chief Delivery Boss, is Granting Customers 24¢ Bubbly Deals This New Year’s Eve

This New Year’s Eve, Gopuff FAM members can get deep discounts on bubbly and dozens of party essentials, all delivered in 30 minutes

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gopuff, the app that gets you what you need in 30 minutes, and Grammy-nominated rapper, Rick Ross, are coming together to make this New Year’s Eve more Boss than ever. On December 31, Rick Ross is coming on board as Gopuff’s new Chief Delivery Boss to bring customers 21+ the best value on bubbly, party supplies and more, so they can ring in the new year in – attainable – luxury and style.









Rick Ross said: “When Gopuff asked for my help in making sure all of their customers can throw Boss New Year’s Eve parties, I had only one request: we have to do it BIG! We’re bringing you Luc Belaire, 24¢ mini bottles of bubbly, and more – all delivered to your door in minutes on New Year’s Eve. It’s almost Too Good to Be True. Can’t wait to celebrate with Gopuff on December 31.”

Gopuff FAM members shopping the Gopuff app or website can take advantage of several Boss New Year’s Eve Deals beginning at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31:

24¢ for select mini bottles of sparkling wine (limit two per customer)

24% off full-sized (750ml and 1.5L) bottles of Luc Belaire

50% off essential party supplies, including: Confetti Cannons Fool’s Gold Edible Glitter Glow Sticks Utz Cheddar Cheese Ball Barrel Martinelli’s Sparkling Cider Goslings Ginger Beer Fever-Tree Ginger Ale Basically, Red Cups And more!



Plus, all Gopuff customers can get 15% off sparkling wines and Champagne when they purchase 3 bottles.

All offers are available while supplies last, in select markets, and based on applicable state laws.

Nearly 80% of Gopuff customers said they plan to celebrate the new year at home and the number one beverage they plan to purchase for the holiday is Champagne. Whether customers are simply too busy to stop for supplies this season, run out of Champagne just before the ball drops, or forget a few important party essentials, Gopuff and its New Year’s Eve Chief Delivery Boss Rick Ross are here to save the day.

Gopuff remains committed to providing customers with high-quality essentials at affordable prices. Gopuff’s New Year’s Eve Boss Deals come on the heels of the company’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts, which brought customers 62% off FAM memberships, and $0.31 Halloween candy deals.

Earlier this year, Gopuff introduced new benefits for its FAM members, including lower-than-Walmart prices on hundreds of top-selling essentials, and introducing weekly deals for even greater savings. As a result, FAM members save an average of $25/month ($300/year).

About Gopuff



Gopuff is the leading Instant Commerce platform, bringing thousands of everyday products to customers in minutes. Gopuff stores everything from household essentials and groceries to OTC medication and more within hundreds of micro-fulfillment centers and omnichannel retail stores across the U.S. and U.K. Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs, Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff’s unique, vertically integrated platform offers customers a seamless and consistently fast shopping experience.

To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.

