Rich Repetto Appointed to Tradeweb Board of Directors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced the appointment of Rich Repetto to its Board of Directors, effective as of March 6, 2025. Mr. Repetto will also serve as a member of the board’s Audit and Risk Committee.

Mr. Repetto brings more than 25 years of industry experience to our board, having served as Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at Piper Sandler Corporation until his retirement in June 2023. Prior to that, he was a Principal at Sandler O’Neill and Partners, the predecessor entity to Piper Sandler Corporation.

Tradeweb CEO Billy Hult commented: “ Rich has spent decades at the forefront of market structure analysis, shaping the industry’s understanding of electronic trading and the broader financial ecosystem. His expertise, tenacity and passion for our markets has led to his industry-wide recognition as a top veteran analyst. We are excited to welcome him to our board as we continue to drive growth and innovation across the firm.”

Mr. Repetto is currently employed by Cornerstone Financial Technology Management, a technology enhanced investment fund. He also currently serves as a board member of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. and is a member of its Audit Committee. He earned an MBA in Finance from the University of Pennsylvania, The Wharton School, and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point. Throughout his career, Mr. Repetto has been widely recognized for his research, including being named Global Analyst of the Year by the Financial Times in 2010.

About Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 50 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale, retail and corporates markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves more than 3,000 clients in more than 85 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $2.2 trillion in notional value traded per day over the past four fiscal quarters. For more information, please go to www.tradeweb.com.

