Ricardo de Andrade Joins Suitebriar as New Head of Cloud Services

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Suitebriar, Inc., a Google Cloud premier resale and services partner, is pleased to announce that Ricardo de Andrade will join the company as its new Head of Cloud Services based in the Miami Metro Area. Prior to joining Suitebriar, de Andrade worked at Google as an AI Solutions Architect, and held previous roles at Google as a Technical Trainer Lead, and Partner Enablement Manager. De Andrade holds several professional certifications including Google Cloud Professional Architect, Professional Cloud Machine Learning Engineer, Professional Cloud Developer, Professional Cloud DevOps Engineer, and Google Cloud Digital Leader. He holds a master’s degree in Computer Science and is a PhD Candidate in Computer Science with emphasis on AI/Machine Learning.









“ Ricardo has the special combination of both technical and consultative skills that we believe are critical to thriving in this role, and he’s passionate about AI and ML, which are top focuses for Suitebriar” said Christopher Jones, Suitebriar CEO. “ Suitebriar is on a positive growth trajectory as it continues its evolution from top Google Workspace partner to top GCP Services Partner and it’s an added bonus that Ricardo has years of experience as a Google Partner Enablement Manager, which will help accelerate our progress in the Google partner ecosystem”

About Suitebriar

Suitebriar Inc. is a Google Cloud premier partner organization and leading provider of technology and consulting services. Its team of seasoned cloud engineers and account executives empower clients to transform their work and drive product innovation by leveraging Suitebriar’s exceptional services offerings and the power of Google Cloud. Notable companies currently working with Suitebriar include Century 21, Cloudflare, Dialpad, Okta, Reddit, Wilson Sonsini, and Restoration Hardware. For more information, visit www.suitebriar.com.

Contacts

marketing@suitebriar.com

+1 (888)545-3685