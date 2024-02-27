Rhythmos.io and Qmerit Partner to Advance Electric Mobility Infrastructure

The partnership paves the way for a connected EV charging ecosystem, optimizing charging strategies and accelerating the energy transition.

Rhythmos.io’s advanced software doubles EV charging capacity without expensive grid upgrades and, when paired with Qmerit’s efficient AI-enhanced installations, increases the number of chargers available to EV customers.

The turnkey solution streamlines deployment for utilities and fleets, offering end-to-end services from site inspection and installation to ongoing asset management.

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With the number of electric vehicles (EVs) on U.S. roads expected to climb to 35 million by 2030, Rhythmos.io and Qmerit are paving the way for electric mobility through a new partnership aimed at overcoming charging-related challenges like grid capacity constraints and charger availability and maintenance. The Rhythmos.io Cadency EdgeAI™ software platform is a utility-driven optimized charging and energy management solution that can more than double EV charging capacity without costly and time-consuming infrastructure upgrades. Together with Qmerit – one of the nation’s leading charging implementation providers for residential and commercial applications – fleet and utility customers will access services from each company to help reduce deployment barriers and enable a streamlined approach to charging management.





Leveraging Qmerit’s robust electrification implementation capabilities, Rhythmos.io will offer its customers an end-to-end solution for site inspection, implementation, and maintenance of electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) chargers. Access to Qmerit’s national network of certified electricians will help ensure a seamless process, saving customers time and money.

“Utilities and fleets are seeking turnkey solutions to EV charging. Utilities need to be able to accommodate dramatic load growth on their current infrastructure, while fleets need the tools to meet ambitious electrification goals,” said Ken Munson, CEO of Rhythmos.io. “By partnering our advanced analytics and optimized charging strategies with Qmerit’s best-in-class implementation services, we aim to reduce costs and alleviate electrification barriers for utilities, fleets, and EV owners alike.”

Rhythmos.io’s optimized EV charging software ensures predictability, flexibility and real-time transparency in managing EV charging operations, complementing Qmerit’s electrification services and mission to accelerate the energy transition. Qmerit’s customers will have the option to join Rhythmos.io’s Cadency EdgeAI™ software platform to optimize EV charging strategies, offering benefits such as increased efficiency, reduced costs and improved grid stability.

“As EV adoption increases, our charging infrastructure must keep pace to create a more sustainable transportation sector,” said Tom Bowen, president of Qmerit Solutions. “We need a connected EV charging ecosystem where industry stakeholders can access multiple complementary resources to make charging EVs as simple and streamlined as possible. With partners like Rhythmos.io, we are forging that reality and unburdening the electric mobility industry.”

Rhythmos.io is dedicated to addressing the diverse needs of fleet managers, operators, planners and utility partners. Through scalable and modular functionality, Rhythmos.io offers a comprehensive network solution that is adaptable and capable of growing alongside its customers. The Cadency EdgeAI™ platform harnesses data from various sources, such as Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) smart meters, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Outage Management System (OMS), and Graphical Information System (GIS) to provide insights from the grid. Additionally, Rhythmos.io incorporates market and dispatch signals from system operators, as well as API integrations across the emerging EV charging and vehicle telematics ecosystem. Through extensive data collection, the Rhythmos.io Cadency EdgeAI™ platform offers a unique view into the electric grid, enabling utilities to identify, characterize, quantify and forecast EV charging needs.

To learn more about how Rhythmos.io optimizes electric mobility with scalable and modular grid management solutions, please visit rhythmos.io.

To learn more about how Qmerit is accelerating electrification through AI-enhanced implementation of commercial and residential EV chargers, please visit qmerit.com.

About Rhythmos.io

Rhythmos.io is an AI-driven data analytics company specializing in optimized charging and asset management for utilities and electric vehicle (EV) fleets. The platform allows utilities to more than double the number of EVs charging on their distribution system with their existing assets, avoiding costly capacity upgrades of utility and fleet infrastructure. Through its suite of analytical tools, the Rhythmos.io solution provides utilities the awareness of where and how EVs are charging on their distribution systems and insights into how EV charging loads impact transformers and distribution assets. Utilities can then optimize EV charging to minimize energy costs, protect distribution assets, and maximize the use of zero-carbon energy sources. Learn more at Rhythmos.io and connect on LinkedIn. For media inquiries, contact media@rhythmos.io.

About Qmerit

Qmerit is North America’s leading provider of implementation solutions for EV charging and other energy transition technologies, simplifying electrification adoption for residential and business markets. Qmerit’s value-driven services are delivered through a network of company-owned contractors, independent Certified Solutions Partners, and Certified Installers skilled in system implementation and integration. Qmerit partners with top automakers from the U.S., Europe and Asia. It boasts high customer experience (NPS) scores well above the industry average. Qmerit has just issued a white paper, Electrification2030, that examines issues pivotal to broad EV adoption and greater home and building electrification by 2030. For more information, visit https://qmerit.com/, and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

