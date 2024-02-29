Rhapsody Names Jitin Asnaani as Chief Product Officer

Healthcare Technology Leader to Help Rhapsody Accelerate Digital Health Enablement

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rhapsody, a global leader in digital health enablement, today announced that prominent digital health and interoperability expert Jitin Asnaani has joined the company as chief product officer. Asnaani will leverage his extensive experience to accelerate Rhapsody’s product and services, providing cutting-edge technology and customer-centric solutions to healthcare organizations undertaking digital transformation while managing new regulations and margin constraints.





Healthcare organizations have trusted Rhapsody solutions for years, as evidenced by its recent 15th consecutive Best in KLAS® Integration Engine award. With a deep understanding of the healthcare landscape and a passion for meaningful improvements, Asnaani will lead Rhapsody’s product strategy and execution, informed by evolving market dynamics and the need to enable healthcare organizations to connect into the entire healthcare ecosystem.

Asnaani has an extensive background in interoperability and is dedicated to driving industry transformation and fostering innovation. He was an integral driver of CommonWell Health Alliance from inception to national scale, showcasing his collaborative and forward-looking approach. He has helped to launch and lead significant industry initiatives, including the Argonaut Project, which drove the development of FHIR APIs, and the Direct Project, which created secure push-based messaging for healthcare, among other national endeavors. Asnaani subsequently led corporate development at digital health-focused companies Bamboo Health and Health Gorilla.

“I am really excited to welcome Jitin to Rhapsody to lead our product organization,” said Sagnik Bhattacharya, CEO of Rhapsody. “He brings tremendous expertise and invaluable insight into understanding and addressing the evolving needs of healthcare organizations, and his vision and approach will help empower our customers to navigate the complexities of healthcare with ease.”

Digital health innovation requires continuous, high-quality data exchange and workflow integration across all stakeholders. Rhapsody continues to invest in the people and technology to simplify digital health adoption, freeing healthcare teams to focus on their core mission.

“Interoperability has come of age, and with a number of tailwinds behind us, we have a great opportunity to turn it into a significant value driver for our customers,” said Jitin Asnaani. “I am thrilled to join Rhapsody to help drive impactful change. I am confident that our team is poised to unlock new possibilities in healthcare with market-leading solutions and the inspiring mission-driven culture of our employees who want to make a difference in the world.”

Rhapsody encompasses a comprehensive approach to digital health enablement, extending beyond traditional FHIR® and HL7® boundaries to connect healthcare ecosystems seamlessly. The proven Rhapsody Digital Health Enablement Platform includes composable solutions for integration, identity, and semantic technologies. It is built to scale, accelerate innovation, and reduce the time it takes to move from idea to adoption, all with the intent of reducing clinician burden and removing any limits to better, more-informed patient care.

Additionally, the Rhapsody Digital Health Enablement Platform meets customers where they are with the industry’s most flexible deployment options, including cloud deployments (a customer’s, Rhapsody’s, or hybrid) or integration platform as a service (iPaaS). The solutions ingest data in any format and deliver it in whatever protocol is required (API, FHIR, HL7, and more). More than 1,700 provider groups, health systems, digital health companies, and public health agencies across 22 countries rely on Rhapsody as their digital health foundation.

About Rhapsody

Rhapsody is a digital health enablement platform company with healthcare integration, identity management, and clinical terminology expertise. Rhapsody enables care providers, health tech builders, and public health teams around the globe to save time, reduce costs, and speed time to value by accelerating the adoption of digital health innovation. Rhapsody API-enabled solutions are flexible to meet customers where they are, deployable in their cloud or ours.

Visit https://rhapsody.health to connect.

Contacts

Jill Colna



SVM Public Relations on behalf of Rhapsody



401-490-9700



SVMRhapsody@svmpr.com