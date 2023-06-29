RGS Announces Arrival of new Acting Chief Executive Officer Paul Smith

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#airforce—Rancher Government Solutions (RGS), today announces the arrival of Paul Smith, formerly the Senior Vice President and General Manager of the North American Public Sector at Red Hat, as Acting Chief Executive Officer for RGS. Lynne Chamberlain has decided to retire as the current Chief Executive Officer.









Paul Smith has extensive experience working in the US Government sector from his 17 years at Red Hat and for the past few years has acted as a strategic advisor to a range of technology companies, including Software AG Government Solutions and Amida Technology Solutions. He will provide steady guidance to the RGS leadership team as the company enters its new phase of growth.

Lynne has been instrumental in RGS’s growth since she joined RGS in November 2020 and has overseen RGS obtaining its facility security clearance.

“On behalf of the Proxy Board I would like to thank Lynne for her leadership of RGS as she has strengthened the RGS brand and laid the foundations for us to pursue further growth opportunities in the coming years. We wish her all the best for her future endeavors,” comments Dale Meyerrose, Chair of the Proxy Board. “The Board is confident that Paul’s track record and expertise within the Government sector will make him an excellent leader to steer RGS as it embarks on the next phase of growth. We are delighted to have him join the leadership team and look forward to RGS’s future successes.”

Lynne Chamberlain, outgoing CEO of RGS added, “I am proud of what we have achieved for our customers during my tenure as CEO. After three successful years it is time to pass on the company to the future leadership team. I wish them all the very best.”

Incoming Acting CEO of RGS, Paul Smith said, “I would like to thank the Proxy Board for the opportunity to join RGS as its Acting CEO. I admire the organization and I am looking forward to working with the leadership team and all the great employees in the company to drive the business forward and serve our customers to the best of our ability – I am excited to see what we can achieve.”

About Rancher

Rancher Government Solutions (RGS) is specifically designed to address the unique security and operational needs of the U.S. Government and military as it relates to application modernization, containers, and Kubernetes.

Rancher is a complete open source software stack for teams adopting containers. It addresses the operational and security challenges of managing multiple Kubernetes clusters at scale, while providing DevOps teams with integrated tools for running containerized workloads.

RGS supports all Rancher products with U.S. based American citizens with the highest security clearances who are currently supporting programs across the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and civilian agencies.

