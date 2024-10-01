RGP Unveils New Brand Identity and Brand Architecture to Reflect Revamped Go-To-Market Strategy

On-Demand by RGP, Veracity by RGP and Countsy by RGP launch under new enterprise brand

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BrandRelaunch–RGP® (Nasdaq: RGP), a global professional services firm, today revealed a new brand identity and brand architecture to create clarity around the company’s enhanced value proposition.









The company has made organizational shifts to distinctly position RGP as a parent company with three principal business segments: On-Demand by RGPTM (on-demand talent), Veracity by RGPTM (next-gen consulting) and Countsy by RGPTM (outsourced services). These updates align with the operational changes that RGP has made to evolve its business strategy starting in fiscal year 2025.

“The changes we’ve made are enabling us to unlock the value of our diversified capabilities, better situating us to support companies with their workforce and transformation strategies regardless of their corporate lifecycle or unique circumstances,” said Kate Duchene, Chief Executive Officer at RGP. “Our new organizational structure and intentional brand architecture create a unified ecosystem that better showcases the full value that RGP brings to our stakeholders. This evolution ensures that RGP will be well-positioned over the long-term to execute and succeed regardless of the macro environment by leveraging our differentiated and deep experience across a diverse set of industries.”

The consulting industry is undergoing a significant shift driven by the rapid adoption of digital transformation, which is expected to grow from a $943.97 billion market in 2023 to $9.15 trillion by 2033.1

RGP expects the changes it has made to expand the company’s addressable market through an evolved service offering catalog, while positioning the firm to drive cross-sell growth throughout its extensive enterprise client base that includes over 1,700 active MSAs globally.

These organizational and brand shifts will enhance RGP’s ability to focus on core business strengths and provide greater flexibility in the way its customers engage with the company. RGP also expects these changes to result in greater understanding and clarity of the value the company brings to its clients, talent, and investors in a rapidly changing market.

“This is the ideal time to maximize the benefits of our transformation and reorganization given the favorable secular trends in today’s shifting work landscape, the depth of talent and range of workforce solutions we offer,” said Duchene. “Over the past year, we’ve expanded our consulting capabilities through the acquisitions of CloudGo and Reference Point and we are evolving our employee and customer experiences through a holistic technology transformation that’s underway. Now, we’ve reorganized our business to create clarity around the full suite of capabilities that RGP can deliver to clients, as well as the flexibility and different career paths we offer to talent.”

RGP has launched new digital properties to align with its new brand architecture, including refreshed visual identity and positioning across RGP.com, MeetVeracity.com, OnDemandByRGP.com, and Countsy.com.

ABOUT RGP

RGP is a global professional services firm that powers the operational needs and change initiatives of its client base utilizing a combination of three distinct brands:

On-Demand by RGP TM : Our on-demand talent solutions, providing businesses with a go-to source for bringing in experts when they need them;

: Our on-demand talent solutions, providing businesses with a go-to source for bringing in experts when they need them; Veracity by RGP TM : Our consulting arm, driving transformation across people, processes & technology; and

: Our consulting arm, driving transformation across people, processes & technology; and Countsy by RGPTM: Our outsourced services for accounting, human resources and equity, helping startups, scaleups and spinouts focus on their growth.

Regardless of engagement model, we Dare to Work Differently® by leveraging human connection and collaboration to deliver practical solutions and impactful results. We offer a more effective way to work that favors flexibility and agility as businesses confront change and transformation pressures amid skilled labor shortages.

Based in Irvine, CA with offices worldwide, we annually engage with over 1,700 clients around the world from 43 physical practice offices, multiple virtual offices and approximately 3,300 professionals. RGP is proud to have served 88% of the Fortune 100 as of August 2024 and has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report (2024-2025 Best Companies to Work for) and Forbes (America’s Best Management Consulting Firms 2024, America’s Best Midsize Employers 2024, World’s Best Management Consulting Firms 2024).

The Company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the exchange’s highest tier by listing standards. To learn more about RGP, visit: https://rgp.com. (RGP-F)

