RGP Outlines Progress on Key Corporate Responsibility Initiatives

“As a human-first company, our brand values guide the day-to-day interactions we have with each other and our clients, and they feed directly into our human capital development strategy,” said Kate Duchene, Chief Executive Officer at RGP. “Over the past year, we conducted a materiality assessment to better understand our sustainability priorities and identify areas where we can make the greatest positive impact. Through these efforts, we identified high impact areas that will help us continue to enhance results for our investors, employees, clients and all our stakeholders.”

Key highlights from the FY 2024 period spanning June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024 include:

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion : RGP’s human-first culture is designed to offer flexibility and choice. As of the end of FY 2024, 55% of our U.S. workforce was represented by women, including 54% of management at the VP level and above and 80% of our C-suite. More than one-third (34%) of our U.S. workforce was racially or ethnically diverse as of the end of FY 2024, including 26% at the VP level and above and 40% of our C-Suite.

: RGP’s human-first culture is designed to offer flexibility and choice. As of the end of FY 2024, 55% of our U.S. workforce was represented by women, including 54% of management at the VP level and above and 80% of our C-suite. More than one-third (34%) of our U.S. workforce was racially or ethnically diverse as of the end of FY 2024, including 26% at the VP level and above and 40% of our C-Suite. Learning & Development : In FY 2024, RGP employees spent an estimated 11,910 hours on learning and development. The firm remains committed to investing in their long-term growth and wellbeing through learning opportunities across various learning platforms, as well as RGP’s own educational content through RGP U.

: In FY 2024, RGP employees spent an estimated 11,910 hours on learning and development. The firm remains committed to investing in their long-term growth and wellbeing through learning opportunities across various learning platforms, as well as RGP’s own educational content through RGP U. Talent Attraction, Engagement & Retention : Research continues to demonstrate having an engaged workforce is vital to a company’s progress and success. RGP conducts regular surveys to evaluate employee satisfaction across a wide range of factors. In FY 2024, RGP’s voluntary turnover rate for internal management employees was 9%.

: Research continues to demonstrate having an engaged workforce is vital to a company’s progress and success. RGP conducts regular surveys to evaluate employee satisfaction across a wide range of factors. In FY 2024, RGP’s voluntary turnover rate for internal management employees was 9%. Environmental Sustainability : RGP calculated its inaugural greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory covering operations from FY 2024 and intends to utilize the results to set targets in line with the Science-based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

: RGP calculated its inaugural greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory covering operations from FY 2024 and intends to utilize the results to set targets in line with the Science-based Targets Initiative (SBTi). Data Privacy and Cyber Security: RGP utilizes the CIS CSC framework to leverage a risk-based approach in its information security program and provides its employees with monthly training on general cybersecurity and data privacy risks. In FY 2024, the firm experienced no material cybersecurity breaches.

Read more about RGP’s commitments and progress here: Corporate Social Responsibility Fact Sheet.

ABOUT RGP

Named among Forbes’ World’s Best Management Consulting Firms for 2024, RGP is a global consulting firm based in Irvine, CA (with offices worldwide) focused on delivering consulting execution services that power clients’ operational needs and change initiatives utilizing a combination of bench and on-demand, expert and diverse talent. As a next-generation human capital partner for our clients, we specialize in co-delivery of enterprise initiatives typically precipitated by business transformation, strategic transactions or regulatory change. Our engagements are designed to leverage human connection and collaboration to deliver practical solutions and more impactful results that power our clients’, employees’, and partners’ success.

Without a doubt our greatest asset and key differentiator is the quality of our talent. We attract top-caliber professionals with in-demand skill sets who seek a workplace environment characterized by choice and control, collaboration and human connection. The trends in today’s marketplace favor flexibility and agility as businesses confront transformation pressures and skilled labor shortages even in the face of protracted economic uncertainty. Our client engagement and talent delivery model offer speed and agility, strongly positioning us to help our clients transform their businesses and workplaces. Our model is especially relevant at a time where cost reduction initiatives drive an enhanced reliance on a flexible workforce to execute transformational projects.

With approximately 3,400 professionals, we annually engage with 1,800 clients around the world from 38 physical practice offices and multiple virtual offices. We are their partner in delivering on the “now of work.” Headquartered in Irvine, California, RGP is proud to have served 88% of the Fortune 100 as of May 2024.

The Company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the exchange’s highest tier by listing standards. To learn more about RGP, visit: http://www.rgp.com. (RGP-F)

