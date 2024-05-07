RGI Product Designer: Insurance Product Configuration Starts in the Cloud, for an Ultimate User Experience

RGI unveils its new insurance product configurator.



RGI Product Designer simplifies the user experience, speeds up the design time with a “Zero Code” approach and harnesses the power of the cloud in a solution that is set to be a massive leap forward for the market.

MILAN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Insurance–RGI, software provider leader in the digital transformation of the European insurance industry, today launched RGI Product Designer, its new solution dedicated to the configuration of insurance products.





The new configurator leverages the power of the cloud, featuring a new ‘cloud-native’ configuration environment that provides an always-on, SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) product configuration service without the need for setup by the client.

With RGI Product Designer, the company aims to provide new customers and the widespread customer base, already using the PASS_Products system, with a top-notch solution in terms of technology and user experience, to streamline time-to-market for insurance products and optimise operational efficiency. This enables insurers to boost their competitiveness and meet customer needs faster and more effectively.

The new solution, already announced during RGI’s annual event and premiered for its clients in a webinar last November, serves as a configurator and rating engine to manage the product catalogue and tariffs of all lines of business of an insurance company.

In detail, the new solution also offers the capability to build and manage single bundled insurance offers for multiple lines of business and to generate multi-risk products with extreme flexibility, allowing insurers to create personalised policies based on the needs of individual customers in a fast and efficient way.

The new configurator features advanced functionalities for product and tariff entities, with a Zero Code approach, i.e. without the need for IT development. The modern and intuitive user experience allows to configure tariff and distribution models with increasing levels of complexity and to simultaneously create and edit product and tariff entities – even massively.

“RGI Product Designer is the outcome of our deep analysis on market needs and the increasing key role of the cloud within the business strategies” – Marco Sebastiani, RGI Chief Product Officer said – “The Zero Code approach, the superior user experience and the power of the cloud are the hallmarks of RGI Product Designer, which further enhance RGI’s product configuration offering, already considered by independent analysts to be the most comprehensive on the market. With RGI Product Designer, we keep supporting Insurers in implementing their strategies for process automation, optimisation and flexibility in omnichannel distribution, thus creating value for their sales network and consequently for the policyholders.”

About RGI



RGI is the leader provider of core software systems for the European life and non-life insurance market. With a team of 1,300 professionals specialised in IT and insurance business, located in 13 offices in 6 Countries, RGI is the leader in the digital transformation of the European insurance industry and works with more than 150 insurance companies and 200 brokers in different geographic areas.



www.rgigroup.com

