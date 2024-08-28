RFMW Promotes Mike Carroll to Senior Vice President of Global Sales

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RFMW, a leading provider of radio frequency, microwave, and power components, is pleased to announce Mike Carroll’s promotion to Senior Vice President of Global Sales.









Mike joined RFMW in January 2018 and has since become an invaluable member of the team. His exceptional leadership style and strategic vision have been pivotal in doubling the company’s annual revenue since 2018 to more than $300M today.

“Mike’s promotion is a testament to his hard work, commitment, and the positive impact he has made within our organization,” said Joel Levine, president of RFMW. “He had contributed significantly to sales growth for numerous companies worldwide before joining RFMW. His positive track record continues here today. His deep understanding of the global RF&MW market and creative and motivational management skills make him an exceptional leader. We look forward to his continued success in leading our global sales efforts.”

“There is nothing like joining a rapidly growing company and being asked to take it to the next level,” said Mike Carroll. “I am both delighted and challenged to serve in this new capacity. I am a firm believer that the people you surround yourself with are a true measure of achievement. Finding the right people to serve our customers and support our suppliers and partners will continue to be an essential part of my role and key to the further success of RFMW.”

In his new role, Mike will continue to focus on driving profitable growth and overseeing the global sales strategy. This includes collaborating closely with the RFMW executive management team, strengthening relationships with supplier partners, developing new customers worldwide, and expanding the RFMW mentorship and training programs.

About RFMW

RFMW is a specialty electronics distribution company focused exclusively on serving customers that require RF, microwave, and power components and semiconductors, as well as component engineering support. The company continues to expand its list of products from selective suppliers with RF, microwave, and power management leaders. RFMW deploys a highly experienced, technically skilled team to assist customers with component selection and fulfillment. RFMW was acquired by TTI, Inc. in 2018, and is part of the Exponential Technology Group (XTG), a collection of electronic component distributors and design engineering firms that collaborate to enable the development of modern technologies. The TTI Family of Specialists (TTI FOS) is the name of TTI, Inc. and its subsidiaries, which include Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics, and Exponential Technology Group.

To learn more about RFMW, visit the Website at www.rfmw.com, or call us at 1.877.FOR.RFMW (367-7369), or via e-mail at info@rfmw.com.

