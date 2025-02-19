RFG Advisory Announces the Launch of Strodtman Wealth Management, Expands Presence in Texas

Independent advisory firm chooses RFG Advisory’s enhanced platform to provide superior client experience

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FinancialAdvice--RFG Advisory (“RFG”), an innovator in the wealth management industry committed to serving independent financial advisors and their clients, today announced the launch of Strodtman Wealth Management (“SWM”), founded by Patrick Strodtman, CFP®. SWM expands RFG’s already notable presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and becomes the fifth Texas-based advisory team to join the firm.

SWM is a comprehensive financial advisory firm that aims to build lasting client relationships while providing personalized wealth planning and investment management services. The firm offers integrated solutions in financial planning, investment management, retirement planning, tax strategy and estate planning. SWM founder Strodtman partnered with RFG to leverage its award-winning advisor support platform*, delivering concierge-level support while striving for an optimal client experience.

“Patrick typifies the entrepreneurial spirit of Advisors that we are committed to serving,” said Abby Salameh, chief growth officer at RFG Advisory. “We are delighted he has chosen to partner with us in the launch of his business and look forward to supporting him and his clients.”

With nearly 10 years of experience in the financial services industry, Strodtman has held various roles at well-known financial institutions, including Fidelity Investments and Empower Retirement. Most recently, he served as director, financial planning at Edelman Financial Engines. He made the strategic decision to launch SWM to provide clients with concierge-level, personalized service and bespoke investment portfolios designed to meet their individual financial goals. At RFG, he will have access to cutting-edge technology and a team dedicated to innovation.

“RFG serves as a true partner in supporting my clients,” said Patrick Strodtman, founder of Strodtman Wealth Management. “Their extensive suite of back-office solutions provides the support I need to run my business effectively, allowing me to concentrate my efforts on creating customized plans that help clients achieve their financial goals.”

SWM is the latest in a series of independent advisory firms to launch businesses on RFG’s platform. Earlier this month, RFG announced the launches of TrekNorth Investment Management and Matterhorn Private Wealth.

Independent firms who are interested in learning more about partnering with RFG can learn more about its platform at rfgadvisory.com.

About RFG Advisory

RFG Advisory is an innovator in the wealth management industry. Passionately committed to serving independent financial advisors and their clients, RFG Advisory prides itself on being a client experience company first, a technology company second and a hybrid-RIA third. RFG Advisory delivers a turn-key integrated platform that provides advisors all the tools and resources they need to be the CEO of their practice, not the COO, including turn-key technology, institutional-caliber investment management, marketing, compliance, business consulting and operational support. Focused on amplifying independence, advisors who affiliate with RFG Advisory control all the equity in their business and pay a basis point fee for access to RFG's investment and technology platform. Additionally, through RFG Capital, the firm buys an override in advisor practices to facilitate succession planning and provides loans to advisors to enable the move to full independence. To learn more, visit: rfgadvisory.com. For more information on RFG Advisory's awards, please visit rfgadvisory.com/awards.

Securities offered by Registered Representatives through Private Client Services. Member FINRA / SIPC. Advisory services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives of RFG Advisory, LLC ("RFG Advisory" or "RFG"), a registered investment advisor. Private Client Services and RFG Advisory are unaffiliated entities. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where RFG Advisory and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. No advisory services may be rendered by RFG Advisory unless a client agreement is in place.

*RFG Advisory was named the Top Advisor Support Platform of 2024 by WealthManagement.com on September 5, 2024. It covers the review period of June 4, 2024 – September 4,2024. Rating is provided on September 5, 2024 by WealthManagement.com. It covers the period of June 4, 2024 – September 4,2024. There was no compensation exchanged in consideration for this Rating.

